End of 40-year family ownership of Smiths Court Hotel with new international owners Selina Ltd

Smiths Court Hotel in Cliftonville has been sold to the Selina International hotel group which has some 52 venues across Europe and Latin America.

Built in the late 1800’s when Cliftonville was emerging as one of the country’s foremost seaside resorts, the building has had an interesting, if chequered past.

Tt was for many years a school. Ann and Robert Smith, who were in the family business at the Lonsdale Court hotel, bought it in the early 1980s as a derelict building following the bankruptcy of the London School of Accountancy.

They recall standing in the basement, surrounded by booklets advising on ‘business finance’ and ‘the road to business success’, and looking at the sky through a hole in the roof five storeys above.

They determined not to use any advice in the pamphlets and set about creating Thanet’s first Apart-hotel – Smithys, where holidaymakers could self-cater, or eat in the hotel restaurant or bar.

Ann said: “The first opposition we encountered was from Thanet council which had introduced a rule which required holiday lets to close in January and February to protect the hotel trade and prevent holiday self-catering from becoming permanent flats.

“What a contrast to today’s planners who are looking for ways to prevent permanent flats from becoming Air BnBs!”

For the past 11 years Abbie and Tony Burton, Ann and Robert’s daughter and son-in-law, have run Smiths Court Hotel Ltd, moving into the business for much the same reason as Ann and Robert – to work alongside each other while their young children grew up.

Alex 7, and Casey 3 have loved the space growing up and the whole family will miss the many friends they’ve made in the business, but they’re staying in Cliftonville and say they are looking forward to seeing the new ‘Smiths Court’ journey as it emerges for another chapter.

The Selina group is one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality brands. It was founded in Latin America in 2015 and is growing at an average of a new property each week. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting 400 locations and 100,000 beds by 2023. It says it uses local artists “to breathe new life” into its buildings, local musicians and creates co-working space for the community. Selina Ltd says it also operates a programme running everything from English classes to mental health workshops, and beach cleanups.

Renovation work is currently taking place at the Eastern Esplanade venue and, according to the company’s UK destination website, the revamped Smiths Court Hotel will reopen on August 15 and will offer newly-designed rooms, conservatory restaurant, wellness classes, a co-working areas, live music and a beer garden.