Crews sent to field fire near St Nicholas-at-Wade

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene of a field fire near St Nicholas-at-Wade, at 1,26pm today (July 13).

Two fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle were sent to the scene. Crews arrived to find a patch of grassland and scrubland alight. Firefighters used flexi-packs and beaters to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have accidentally spread from a nearby bonfire.

Crews finished at the scene at 3,14pm.

Following the incident, KFRS is reminding everyone to take extra care in order to prevent further field fires this season.

Keep bonfires to a manageable size, well clear of greenery and property, always supervise the burning and avoid having one when it’s extremely hot or windy. If you see a grass fire, move to a safe place and call 999.