Showtime with Thanet Stage School

Youngsters from Thanet Stage School will be performing Showtime this week.

The show will feature more than 100 talented children performing musical numbers from Toy Story, Encanto, Hairspray, Anything Goes and more.

Expect a fun, family show with lots of amazing costumes.

Showtime is on stage at St Lawrence College Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 15-17).

Sows 7pm on Friday and Saturday plus Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets £14. Book at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thanet-stage-school-of-performing-arts