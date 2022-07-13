Cliftonville Night Market to launch in August

A Cliftonville Night Market will be launched at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns in August.
The event will take place on selected Fridays from next month between 5pm-9pm. Site owners GRASS will use festoon lighting for the events.
The market will bring street food, live music and DJ’s, vintage, clothing, craft and artisanal goods.
Stallholders will be encouraged to make their stalls sparkle with lights.
Non -food stall gazebos are priced at £20 per pitch. GRASS provides the gazebo with traders to bring their own table and display items.
Street food stalls will need to be self sufficient as GRASS cannot provide power or equipment. Pitches are priced at £45
No teas and coffee or alcoholic beverage, ice creams, hotdogs can be sold by traders at the market. The Oval has a kiosk on site.
Stallholders will require £5 million public liability insurance and risk assessment.
Food stallholder will need to be fully registered with environmental health.
Initial markets will be held on August 5th and 19th and September 2nd and 16th.
Interested traders can fill in enquiry forms at https://theovalbandstand.co.uk/market-trader-applications
The freehold was transferred to GRASS Cliftonville CIC from the local authority last year, so the site and associated buildings are now owned and managed by the not-for-profit social enterprise organisation.
The group, which is earmarked to receive a total of £500,000 from the £22million Margate Town Deal fund, plans to create a pavilion with café, community room/s and public toilets.
Displaying the plans at Turner Contemporary earlier this year Simon Bell and Stephen Darrer, of Grass (Gordon Road Area Street Scheme), said the proposal is to create a facility for 365 days of the year.
Plans include reconfiguring the bandstand area so it is a 360 space – a “theatre in the round.” There will also be wildflower meadows, lawns, a mini wetland, a mini-forest, and paths lined with wildlife-friendly plants to create a “coastal eco-park” alongside artworks, social and activity spaces.
Not for profit???? Don’t sound like it and they get money for free in a grant.
Sounds like a good profit to me
Not community minded either, remember they set lawyers on the Cliftonville farmers market
There is already a night market in Cliftonville..in drugs, prostitution and fake fags, drink and other goods.
Chris. In order to make improvements to the Oval Bandstand where should the money come from. ?
Joris. Isn’t it great to have free publicity in order to encourage potentially more business, as you choose to put, it to an already deprived area. Perhaps more reporting to the police of suspected incidents may assist in the demise of these sorts of activities.
Police hahahaha they never turn right out of the police station mate… report anything and left urinating in the isobars ..
Bandstand already sorted by farmers market
A market in the evening in cliftonville. No thanks !
Did you not read they are in line for £500.000?
The bandstand is only 16 years old.
O.K it needs some maintenance on it, something TDC should have been doing.
Why do we need all the major things they want to do.
I am sorry, in my opinion they are not ‘commumity spirited’
To do what they did to the group who were there before, particularly the farmers markets, a true community group, says it all.
How could any community group threaten another group with a solicitors letter.
They are obviously well liked by members of TDC who bend over backwards for them
A shame TDC don’t do the same for the farmers market.
Spot on. I for one and probably not alone was quite happy with concerts n market as was. And quite happy with a nice plain boring area of grass..Go away Grarse…
And if shut down by the Police for some reason like Goverement acre was years ago before improvements are carried out, where does the 500 K go.
Just what the area needs another bar.
Its not an area I would like to set a stall up at that time. Sunday afternoon be better.
Live music , just what the area needs am sure it will get busy with some locals .
No alcohol , guess you have to take your own.
No tea coffee , ice cream ,hot dogs , what does one sell ? chips n burgers .
My first thought was has this been thought through and thought not.
With a £500 K grant involved it has.
They run their own bar at their events and you are not allowed to bring your own.
A business I feel.
great comments from joris , nice to hear someone that tells it like it is , and comments that have not been sugar coated by the local do gooders !
Cheers man, lived experience.
I won’t support anything to do with GRASS after what they did to the Farmers Market. Self serving DFL scum.
How lovely, sure it’ll be a great success.
Well I think they are great. Went to the Thelma and Louise Outdoor Cinema, it was fantastic. Well done GRASS thank you for putting effort into this decaying area and bringing back life. Looking forward to the evening Market. Don’t get put off by the moaning old grinches…..many many people support you.
Who on earth is brave enough to go to Cliftonville at night? It’s bad enough during the day. I won’t be going at night that’s for sure.