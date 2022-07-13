Cliftonville Night Market to launch in August

A Cliftonville Night Market will be launched at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns in August.

The event will take place on selected Fridays from next month between 5pm-9pm. Site owners GRASS will use festoon lighting for the events.

The market will bring street food, live music and DJ’s, vintage, clothing, craft and artisanal goods.

Stallholders will be encouraged to make their stalls sparkle with lights.

Non -food stall gazebos are priced at £20 per pitch. GRASS provides the gazebo with traders to bring their own table and display items.

Street food stalls will need to be self sufficient as GRASS cannot provide power or equipment. Pitches are priced at £45

No teas and coffee or alcoholic beverage, ice creams, hotdogs can be sold by traders at the market. The Oval has a kiosk on site.

Stallholders will require £5 million public liability insurance and risk assessment.

Food stallholder will need to be fully registered with environmental health.

Initial markets will be held on August 5th and 19th and September 2nd and 16th.

Interested traders can fill in enquiry forms at https://theovalbandstand.co.uk/market-trader-applications

The freehold was transferred to GRASS Cliftonville CIC from the local authority last year, so the site and associated buildings are now owned and managed by the not-for-profit social enterprise organisation.

The group, which is earmarked to receive a total of £500,000 from the £22million Margate Town Deal fund, plans to create a pavilion with café, community room/s and public toilets.

Displaying the plans at Turner Contemporary earlier this year Simon Bell and Stephen Darrer, of Grass (Gordon Road Area Street Scheme), said the proposal is to create a facility for 365 days of the year.

Plans include reconfiguring the bandstand area so it is a 360 space – a “theatre in the round.” There will also be wildflower meadows, lawns, a mini wetland, a mini-forest, and paths lined with wildlife-friendly plants to create a “coastal eco-park” alongside artworks, social and activity spaces.