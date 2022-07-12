Margate RNLI rescues two people from sinking speedboat

Margate RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew have rescued the two people on a speedboat that started to sink off Margate.

UK Coastguard received a call from relatives of the occupants of a 12ft outboard-powered speedboat around 10pm last night (July 11) reporting their craft appeared to be in difficulties and they were clinging to the tide gauge beacon around half a mile off Margate harbour.

Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat was tasked to investigate and soon arrived on scene where they found the craft to be sinking and partly submerged at the beacon. The two occupants, both wearing lifejackets, were in the water and were taken on board the lifeboat where they were checked for any medical issues.

With concern that the craft would present a hazard to navigation in its partially sunken condition the lifeboat crew assessed the feasibility of recovering the speedboat the short distance to the slipway by the lifeboat station. After establishing a tow the crew were able to land it on the slipway where, with the aid of RNLI personnel, the boat was secured on dry land. The two occupants were unharmed after their adventure and were handed into the care of the Margate coastguard rescue team. The boat had suffered engine failure while off Palm Bay and drifted towards Margate harbour.

Lee Button, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “The satisfactory outcome here in the failing light was due to their plight being seen from on shore and called in to the coastguard as soon as it was suspected they were encountering difficulties, and that they were wearing lifejackets, never underestimate their value.

“Having means of attracting attention including flares is also important, if operating very close to the shore a mobile phone in a waterproof bag and on your person could contribute to saving your life.”