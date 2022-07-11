Lily Allen filming in Margate for new Sky comedy drama

Photos by Frank Leppard

Film crews are in Margate today (July 11) in a shoot understood to be for new Sky comedy Dreamland which will star pop singer Lily Allen.

The programme has been written by Sharon Horgan and will be produced by her company Merman.

‘Dreamland’ is based on a 2017 Sky Arts short, Morgana Robinson’s Summer.

The tale follows a woman attending her heavily pregnant sister’s baby shower where she has news of her own to reveal.

Filming takes place in Kent and London and director is Ellie Haydon. It is the first lead television role for 37-year-old Lily Allen, daughter of actor Keith Allen, although she has had parts on the big screen including a 1998 episode The Yob, which starred her father and a role as Elizabeth Taylor in the How To Build A Girl which was released in 2020.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The singer previously filmed at Dreamland in 2015 for a music video.

Filming comes on the heels of the town and amusement park being used as locations for Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light which wrapped up in May after several months of shoots in the town – and brought an estimated £4million into the Thanet economy.

Kent Film Office has been asked for further details.