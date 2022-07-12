Dog show and strawberry tea event raises £1400 for Thanet Disabled Riding Centre

Photos by Steven Collis

Thanet Disabled Riding Centre – a charity that provides riding sessions to the local disabled community and was set up over 40 years ago by yard manager Nora Setterfield – has raised a brilliant £1,400 at its latest charity event.

The centre, based at Callis Court Road in Broadstairs, is run by a team of volunteers and is non-government funded, meaning it relies solely on the generosity of the general public to keep the centre running in addition to minimal riding fees.

The stable holds various events throughout the year to raise vital funds. Last weekend the centre held its annual Strawberry Tea and Dog Show for first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The event included a fun dog show with 12 classes from best baby puppy to the dog the judge would most like to take home with them. There was amazing food made by some of the volunteers including strawberries and scones.

Visitors could also enjoy fete games which included Smartie, the centre’s 34 year old Shetland pony!

A centre spokesperson said: “It was a great day and when counted up we had raised around £1400.

“Thank you to everyone who came and/or donated. The money raised will go towards daily running costs in addition to any essential maintenance work that needs to be carried out.

“It costs around £150 a day to keep the centre running so we can continue to provide our disabled community with riding sessions and keep our five ponies fed, watered and healthy.”

