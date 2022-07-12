More than 9000 children in Thanet living below poverty line, says new report

New figures released today (July 12) show Thanet has the fourth highest rates of child poverty in the southeast with an overall rate of 33.1% – equating to 9010 children – 0-15 year olds deemed to be living below the breadline.
Research carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition shows that despite a slight overall decline nationally North and South Thanet, along with Meon Valley and East Hampshire, all saw rises of between 3% and 4% compared to the 2019/20 figures.
Child poverty levels in North Thanet are 33% and South Thanet 34.2% in 2020/21, compared to 29.3% and 30.6% in 2019/20. The figures are for children living in households with below 60% median income after housing costs.
|Local authority
|% of children below 60% median income AHC
|Slough
|35.1%
|Crawley
|33.7%
|Southampton
|33.3%
|Thanet
|33.1%
|Hastings
|32.7%
|Gravesham
|32.4%
|Portsmouth
|32.2%
|Isle of Wight
|31.5%
|Havant
|31.4%
|Medway
|30.7%
|Dover
|30.2%
|Eastbourne
|30.1%
|Folkestone and Hythe
|30.0%
|Milton Keynes
|29.8%
|Swale
|29.7%
|Gosport
|29.3%
|Rother
|29.0%
|Adur
|28.2%
|Ashford
|27.9%
|Arun
|27.9%
The data released by the Coalition covers a period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 at which point families were in receipt of the £20 Universal Credit uplift, which experts say is the main reason why the numbers nationally slightly declined in this period.
The coalition says there is now significant fear that with the £20 removed, next year’s results for the year 2021/22 will see a further rise in child poverty levels, adding: “ Even with the government’s cost of living support package, some of the measures proposed were temporary and will only remedy the recent price hike in energy bills and rising prices. They do not respond to the real terms cuts families have experienced for years.”
‘Children going without’
The End Child Poverty Coalition believes the figures show child poverty rates remain alarmingly high in the UK and despite promises to ‘level up’ the country, there has been little progress on reducing suffering for children on the scale the country needs.
A spokesperson said: “Far too many children are still going without, struggling to concentrate at school if they’re hungry, missing out on nursery, school trips, and other opportunities that squeezed families can no longer afford. By age three, the average child from a low-income family is up to 17 months behind those from wealthier families.
“Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s financial package was welcome and showed ministers understood the impact of rising costs on families, but some of the measures are temporary and only remedy the recent price hike in energy bills and rising prices and do not respond to the real terms cuts families have experienced for years. A promised inflationary increase next year will be welcome, but the impact of rising inflation means there isn’t any significant additional income going to families.”
Easing the pressure
The End Child Poverty Coalition is calling on the UK government to continue to find ways of making social security more adequate in the long term so that every family can afford the essentials.
The Coalition says benefits should keep pace with inflation permanently, not just through one-off measures due to be implemented this autumn; for those on universal credit, deductions should be reduced, and the benefit cap abolished.; there needs to be improved access to free or affordable childcare and Free School Meals should be extended to all children in families receiving Universal Credit.
Charity Buttle UK says it has seen a 48% uplift in grant applications from families living in the South East over the last year.
‘Edge of a precipice’
Joseph Howes, Chair of the End Child Poverty Coalition & CEO of charity Buttle UK, said: “The additional £20 support from the Government during the COVID crisis does appear to have affected the figures positively in most areas. This shows that change is possible, these levels of child poverty do not have to be the norm. There will always be conflicting government priorities, but surely the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children in our society should be front and centre, particularly as we go through the most severe period of price rises for 40 years.
“The numbers may have gone down overall during the initial period of the COVID crisis, but it still feels like we are on the edge of a precipice. There is significant concern that they will now rise again sharply with families facing huge cost increases in the coming months. It remains incredibly worrying that at a moment like this there is nothing in the Government’s Levelling Up strategy on this issue. I just don’t understand this, we must see a national child poverty strategy created, it is heartbreaking that there isn’t one when we can see evidence that shows change really is possible.”
‘Parents can’t keep pace’
County Councillor Karen Constantine, who represents Ramsgate at the authority, says the cost of living crisis will mean poverty levels increasing.
She said: “Both nationally and locally we need our Government to take urgent action to stop the rise of child poverty and to reverse it. Child poverty isn’t inevitable it’s a political decision.
“Child poverty will continue to go as the cost of living crisis continues. We are seeing rising inflation, rising taxes, sky high food and fuel costs, and wages are not keeping pace with living costs at all. Thanet has low wages compared to other parts of Kent and benefits levels are at the lowest rates for 50 years.
“Parents can’t keep pace, even when they go without, as many do. We have created a perfect storm for the future.
“Coastal communities like ours are particularly vulnerable to poverty. We know that 1 in 5 residents have been struggling with fuel and food costs even before this current crisis. This is only going to get worse without government intervention.
“The impact of child poverty on children is severe and significant. Poor children become poor adults. Achieving less well at school, not securing better employment, as well as being less healthy and having poorer life expectancy.
“Child poverty isn’t inevitable, it’s a political choice. What we need now is urgent government action to stop and reverse child poverty.”
Calculations from Households Below Average Income statistics on the number and percentage of people living in low-income households for financial year 2019/20, via Department for Work and Pensions.
The media UK income after housing costs in 2020 was £28,600 per year. Below 60% median income would equal circa £17,000 or less.
we are waiting for old roger and craigs comments on this one ???
And yet thanet is a tory stronghold its disgraceful.
The divine is getting big by the day. Just look at the house and pvt rent prices. Just look at how many high end cars are in thanet.
Thanet is a perfect example of the tories rich get richer and the poor get poor. Divide the community.
Pump millions into the art sector but ignore the housing and homelessness problems, run our NHS on fresh air, reduce our police force. But the art community with their pvt healthy, million pound houses and flash cars are doing well out of the Tories.
It’s a National disgrace so many kids live below the poverty line.
12 years of Tory rule. Craig Mackinlay you should hang your head in shame, you have let your constituents down. How much time and money have you wasted on attending your far-right wing ERG group? Money and time that should be spent putting food in the mouths of children, nothing is more important than feeding children. I won’t blame Thanet residents for rioting in the streets over this.
Craig Mackinlay over to you…….
Oh that’s right you voted against free school meals until you were backed into a corner, scum!
How Craig and Roger get in here time after time is beyond me. Anyone voting for them ask yourselves what have they actually done that is positive for the area they represent. Or are they just lining there pockets along with there mates, while laughing at the fact that one of the poorest area’s in the UK is voting time and time again to make there lives harder. Unbelievable!
I can disagree with very little of what has already been said, it is a disgrace. Sir Roger Gale MP for 37 (thirty seven years) YOU HAVE DONE NOTHING!!
Devastated for the poor children but a lot of the blame must be attributed to the parents. Way too many families that really can’t afford it just keep having children. Yes parenthood is a right but unfortunately a lot of parents have kids without the ability to pay for their upkeep.
No doubt I will be slated by the far left commentators on this site but parents must take at least some responsibility for their actions. It’s not the government’s fault that people on limited incomes are choosing to have 3,4,5 children. No wonder they are struggling financially. I really do believe that government does need to provide but so do the parents. The government shouldn’t have to be financially responsible for the entirety of a child’s life, the parents need to be able to contribute financially for their children.
I will be vilified for my thoughts by the far left activist’s who regularly post on this site but at what stage do these people expect a parent to be responsible for their childrens welfare and upbringing? Surely even the far left activist’s on this site will admit that parents should at least shoulder some of the financial costs of being a parent.
I realise a lot of people who are struggling financially are in work and these are the people I really feel sorry for but even some of them are choosing to have massive families that go beyond their income levels.
Demonise me all you want but in my opinion you can’t blame the government for everything.
Here goes !
Stop having children ? And who is going to do all the dirty, hard labour, minimum wage work for the country and Tories ?
Lots of very hard working people live below the poverty line. In fact most parents do when the kids are young.
My lad and his missus work well hard long hours, cant afford to buy a house cant afford to rent a house, cant afford to get married, cant afford children, cant afford the fuel to get to work.
Yet we sit here watching the flash cars double parked in ramsgate seafront. They is shed loads of money in thanet that’s why the Tories keep getting in. They is no way of getting away from it. Most people only care about themselves and their families. It depends which type of family you are born into. Silver spoon or not silver spoon.
There’s still time for you to throw your cap into the ring for the PM hustings.
Views like yours will go down a treat with the Tory back benches.
This should go beyond political alliances.
Decent minded human beings should be up jn arms over this abuse of children!
It has to be considered that those voting Tories, knowing their policies leave children hungry, are partially responsible for a child’s hunger and this abuse.
How does that equate to a good conscience?
It’s funny how a lot of the parents can afford cigarettes alcohol, 55inch TVs, top of the range mobile phones and money for tattoos yet they are struggling to pay for food ,the mind boggles
This is a boring, lazy argument where poor people are stigmatised for having children. The truth is wages are not high enough because it is not in the interest of big businesses and corporations to pay well. The Tory government support and are propped up by said businesses and corporations. We need to get angry at the right people, those in control, those making massive profit and those deciding minimum wage.
Furious, it’s not a boring and lazy argument if there’s an element of truth in it. I’ve seen malnourished kids in disgusting dirty uniforms being dropped off at the bus stop by their young mums with perfectly made up faces, false eyelashes, professionally manicured nails and designer bags and iPhones looking like a footballers wife but their kids look like they could be extras be in the railway children. It’s not just the mums, I’ve seen the dads dropping kids off to school smoking joints and drinking alcohol at 9 in the morning. Unfortunately too many kids are being born into families that can’t support them either financially or mentally.
At some stage parents need to take responsibility for their kids. If you are old enough to have a child you should be able to provide for a child. Go back 30 years and parenting was different. The parents virtually always put the child’s needs first, the parent was a parent and not a mate and the parents would go without so as their children didn’t have to.
It’s not about stigmatising poor people, far from it but their is in a lot a cases an element in truth. Denying it happens is simply ludicrous
Urrrgh, I’m so tired of this classist argument being made, and seeing so many people who have actually experienced poverty whilst working multiple jobs have to constantly defend themselves (look at Jack Monroe on Twitter, who does is much more eloquently than me).
Of course there are parents who are irresponsible, who make bad life choices, sponge off the state and who are not emotionally developed enough to have children. But the imbalance of wealth in this country and hungry children is not down to just those parents, its down to the system that we live in.
Let’s stop throwing mud at each other and instead focus on the actual oppressors, those in charge that squander vast fortunes on dodgy Government contracts, who undercharge the VAT payable by their large corporate friends. A few quid in benefits lost on some irresponsible parents isn’t even a drop in the ocean to the billions and billions underpaid in tax by big business.
When the candidates for PM mention tax cuts this is who will suffer when the inevitable expenditure cuts follow to fund those tax cuts.
The words or word Foodbank were hardly in the lexicon of common phraseology before 2010, but it is now, and with a vengeance.
This is the amount of food distributed by the Trussell trust since it started in 2005:
In 2005 – Under 10,000 food parcels
By 2012- 180,000 food parcels.
By 2016- 1,100,000 food parcels.
By 2020 – 1,900,000 food parcels.
This is just one trust, there are many others and it has been growing exponentially.
Those receiving parcels cannot all be inadequate or rogues, as some in this, HYS might allege.
Thanet has problems over literacy, poor training opportunities, a lack of decent job opportunities, poor health, poor and inadequate housing, and most of all poor morale, not morality.
Work is not paying sufficiently well, and the cost of living is not being addressed with sufficient vigour.
What does Craig Mackinlay and Sir Roger Gale have to say on this? This is happening on their watch and they cannot blame Labour, Green policies, the EU or any of their favourite Aunt Sally’s brought forth to explain their failings.
Perhaps it is so called ‘woke’ policies within their own govt causing all this,but I doubt if the public will agree.
Where are the Trade Unions on this subject?….why aren’t the low paid, low skilled coming out on strike?….oh that’s right it because the Trade Unions are too busy ‘fighting’ for the rights of pay for the relatively well paid….Zero hour casual staff cannot afford to go on strike. …
I think its unforgivable for Mr Mackinlay not to give comment in this article, is he hiding again? Like he hid when the rest of his party were contacting the 1922 Committee about their lack of confidence in Mr Johnson’s handling of the sexual abuse within the party. Maybe Mr Mackinlay is hiding in Mr Johnson’s fridge now he has less use of it.
Once again phylis has nothing constructive to say.
Unfortunately the far left on this site are once again shouting their angry vitriol and like so many far left bigots are unable to even listen to the other side of the story. There is politics and then their is hatred and a lot of the commentators on this site are firmly entrenched with hatred and nothing else.
At some stage in your life you have to take responsibility and be accountable for your actions. The government has a role to play but it isn’t and shouldn’t be the sole provider.
Yep, plus a key point in the article is that the numbers are “deemed” so no real hard data just guesstimates and exptrapolation.
I know of two people on benefits who used to work the magic number of hours , but lost their jobs in lockdown, the UC rules were relaxed re sanctions (quite sensibly at the time) but have not been reimposed. Neither has any intention of getting a job until forced to do so. They live quite happily thank you very much and their kids have good homes. All ostensibly paid for on benefits.
Another example is a drug addict nearly 40 never worked a day in their life, gets the full range of benefits and social housing , as a result better off than others who work full time.
No doubt there are those who do struggle but each case is different. The numbers in the article need justifying and some real research not convenient assumption.