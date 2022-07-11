Turner Rowe Art Centre & Gallery to open in Ramsgate’s Harbour Street

A new art gallery, shop and teaching studios opens it doors in Ramsgate’s Harbour Street tomorrow (July 12).

Turner Rowe Art Centre & Gallery has taken over the former Nice Things site at 19-21 Harbour Street and, after a transformation of the interior, is now ready to open.

The centre is a joint venture between Ramsgate artists Jo Turner and Fran Ballard who were both previously based at the Quex Craft Village.

Jo, who is a Pfizer scientist turned glass and ceramics maker, and Fran, who specialises in clay, pencil drawings and ceramics, will host teaching sessions alongside running the gallery and shop with learning in a wide variety of mediums on offer.

Jo said: “I was based at Quex Village for the last 10 years after being a scientist at Pfizer and have developed the business in glass, ceramics and painting.

“The opportunity to take the Harbour Street shop came up and Fran and I decided to get together.

“The sort of art I do with glass and ceramics both require a good understanding of the technicalities and science is really helpful in understanding materials and creating my own glass and manipulating the materials to get them to bend to my will.

“We have stripped (the Harbour Street site) out, painted and had new lighting put in so it looks totally different now.”

The duo have retained the exhibition wall and plan to have guest artists alongside their own work with booking already filling the schedule up to September.

Jo’s work is often inspired by the sea, sunken treasure and living coral. She also creates original seascape paintings, unique ceramic pieces and a jewellery range with glass.

Fran specialises in detailed pencil art and ceramic artistry as well as clay creations.

Jo said: “There is also the teaching side of things. We have both been teaching for a number of years so already have quite a lot of bookings and we can expand that because we now have a bigger space. We also want to have guest tutors and will cover lots of areas, including things like lino printing.

“We have had a lovely, positive reception to Harbour Street, everyone has been really friendly, and it is good being in the thick of things where there is lots of footfall.”

Turner Rowe Art Centre opens tomorrow. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am – 5pm and

Sunday 10am – 4pm.