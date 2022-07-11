Police called to Ramsgate street twice in one day for reported deaths

Police officers were called to the same street in Ramsgate for reported deaths twice on Friday (July 8) but say they aren’t currently being linked.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 5.20am on Friday 8 July after the body of a man in his 70s was discovered inside a vehicle parked in Kent Terrace, Ramsgate.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“Kent Police was called at around 12.55pm on Friday 8 July after the body of a man in his 50s was discovered inside a private residential address in Kent Terrace, Ramsgate.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner. The man’s next of kin have been informed.”