Stagecoach cuts to Thanet services and route changes

Stagecoach bus company is cutting a number of its services in Thanet.

From August 28, there will be timetable changes affecting routes 8, 8A, 8X, 9, 32, 34, 45 and Loop. School-time services 932, 933, 943, 946, 948, 949 and 989 will also change.

The following bus routes will no longer be operated by Stagecoach:

Route 33 (Eastern Esplanade, Kingsgate, Grange Road, Stanley Road, East Dumpton and Colburn Road)

Route 37 (Stanley Road, Lanthorne Road/Stone Road, St. Peter’s Village and The Silvers)

From the same date, route 9 will no longer operate between Monkton and Canterbury.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director of Stagecoach South East, said: “We’ve done everything we can to protect services since the pandemic.

“We want to regenerate our customer base and bring people back to using buses as quickly as possible so we can expand our networks, but before we can do that, we’ve got to make some difficult decisions, working closely with the County Council, to agree a new network that reflects fundamental changes to people’s travel habits brought about by the pandemic. This network review is also a condition of government recovery funding for bus services across England.

“Where some services are reduced, it’s a tough decision, because we know the impact it may have on individual people, but this new network for Thanet is designed to protect core connections and operate them on a sustainable basis against a backdrop of rising costs and labour challenges across the UK economy.

“We remain absolutely committed to working with our local authority partners, as well as other stakeholders, to deliver the best bus networks we can for local communities. Looking ahead, our aim is to grow the network by encouraging more people to switch from car to bus, benefitting our economy, the health and well-being of citizens and our environment.”

Kent County Council shadow cabinet member for transport and Margate representative, Barry Lewis (Labour), said: “We cannot rely on private, profit-making companies for affordable and frequent bus services for the community.

“Other areas of the country such as Manchester, London and Cornwall, have a better system where the buses and trains work in conjunction under the control of the local authority.

“If we are ever going to get people back on the buses we need a Transport for Kent strategy where people are put before profits.”

DETAILS

Route 8, 8A and 8X (Westwood, Northdown Park, Margate, Canterbury)

There will be some limited adjustment to bus times. Please check back to view a new timetable in August.

Route 9 and 9X (Westwood, Broadstairs, Minster, Canterbury)

There will no longer be a daytime service to and from Canterbury. However, some peak-time route 9X journeys will continue to operate the full route. A new route 9 off-peak service will run hourly between Ramsgate and Monkton, serving Minster Road, Downs Road, Chiltern Lane, Nethercourt estate and Manna Hutte, turning at Monkton and serving Minster in the same way as the current route 11. Please check back to view a new timetable in August.

Route 11 (Westwood, Manston, Minster, Monkton, Plucks Gutter, Stourmouth, Preston, Wingham, Ickham, Wickhambreaux and Canterbury)

This service will no longer be operated by Stagecoach. Monkton and Minster will continue to be served by route 9 (see below) and Wingham will continue to be served by route 43.

Route 32 (Dane Valley, Margate, Garlinge)

There will be some limited adjustment to bus times. Please check back to view a new timetable in August.

Route 33 (Margate, Cliftonville, Kingsgate, Broadstairs, East Dumpton, Ramsgate)

This service will no longer be operated by Stagecoach. There will be no buses serving Eastern Esplanade, Grange Road, Stanley Road, East Dumpton and Colburn Road, however most other areas on this route will continue to be served by a nearby alternative bus service.

Route 34 (Minnis Bay, Birchington, Margate, QEQM (rear), Westwood, Newington, Ramsgate)

There will be some adjustment to bus times. Buses between Minnis Bay and Margate will operate every 30 minutes. Please check back to view a new timetable in August.

Route 45 (Ramsgate, Nethercourt, Cliffs End, Sandwich)

This route will be extended to serve Broadstairs, running a clockwise circuit from Gladstone Road to Pierremont Hall and Queens Road. Route 45 will no longer serve Nethercourt estate or Chiltern Lane – these will be served by route 9 (see above). Please check back to view a new timetable in August.

Loop (all round Thanet)

There will be some limited adjustment to bus times. The late Friday and Saturday night journeys will no longer operate. A new timetable will be published in August.

Changes affecting school-time bus services

Hartsdown Academy, King Etherlbert School

The route 932 bus at 0825 from Margate to Minnis Bay will no longer operate. Please use the 0823 route 932 bus from Margate which has spare capacity.

The 0801 route 932 bus from Dane Valley will also run along Maynard Avenue in order to serve Garlinge Primary School.

The 1505 route 932 bus from Hartsdown Academy to Margate will no longer operate. Please use the route 32 service as an alternative.

Royal Harbour Academy (Newlands Lane), Dane Court Grammar School

The 0728 route 933 bus from Cliftonville to Dane Court will no longer operate. Please use the Loop, 946 or 960 service instead.

Hartsdown Academy, King Etherlbert School, Dane Court Grammar School, St George’s School

The 943 bus will be rerouted to avoid reversing at St. Nicholas, The Oaks.

Royal Harbour Academy, St George’s School

The route 946 bus will be rerouted to serve St Lawrence, Newington Road, The Royal Harbour Academy, Dane Court and St George’s School to replace part of route 933.

Dane Court Grammar School, St George’s School

The 948 bus at 0740 from Cliftonville will be renumbered route 960.

The 949 bus at 0742 from St Peters Railway Bridge will be renumber route 960 and depart St. Peter’s Railway Bridge at 0732, serving Kingsgate, Northdown Park, Cliftonville, Dane Valley, Laleham Corner, Margate, St George’s School and Dane Court School.

The 948 bus at 1535 from Dane Court will no longer operate. Instead, please use the 1535 route 960 bus that will be re-routed to St. Peters, Kingsgate, Northdown Park, Cliftonville (The Wheatsheaf), Dane Valley, Warwick Road and Margate.

Ramsgate schools – Chatham House and Claredon House Grammar Schools

The 989 bus will no longer operate. Please use the Loop and 8/8A service instead.