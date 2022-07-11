Margate RNLI and Coastguard teams rescue person from water during busy weekend of call-outs

Margate RNLI’s B class Atlantic 85 and D class inshore lifeboats along with Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to search for a 15-year-old male reported missing in the Minnis Bay area yesterday evening (July 10)

Soon after launching at 5.30pm information was received that the missing person had been found safe ashore and the rescue units were recalled.

As the lifeboats were preparing for recovery, UK Coastguard received a call from the occupant of a small craft around 500 metres off Reculver Towers reporting a person in the water between themselves and the shore.

Both Margate lifeboats were immediately re-tasked to the scene, the coastguard rescue helicopter from Lydd Airport and Herne Bay Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked. The inshore lifeboat was quickly on scene and recovered the person from the water with casualty care immediately given.

The lifeboat headed back towards Minnis Bay and the casualty was winched on board the helicopter for transfer to William Harvey Hospital at Ashford. The B class lifeboat was tasked to check on the welfare of the person in the reporting craft and together with D class escorted it back to its launch site at Minnis Bay where it was met by Margate coastguard officers.

The previous day (July 9) at around 2.45pm the D class inshore lifeboat, RNLI lifeguards and Margate Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to investigate a report of two canoes in difficulties off St Mildred’s Bay, one occupant being unable to reboard their craft.

The lifeboat along with the lifeguard on a rescue board checked two kayaks and a canoe in the area, all of whom were safe and well. Once the first informant confirmed the lifeboat and lifeguard had located the suspected casualties all units were recalled and returned to station.

Derek Amas, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Margate RNLI said: “The calls make eight in total over the last 10 days including two where casualties urgently needed to be winched aboard the coastguard helicopter for rapid transfer to hospital.

“With the current and forecast hot weather we strongly urge anyone enjoying the fun of the coastline and waters to take a moment to check the wealth of safety advice at www.rnli.org/safety which covers all activities – it could save your life.”