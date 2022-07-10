H.U.M.A.N exhibition by Thanet photographer Sue Fewings to open in Ramsgate

Thanet photographer Sue Fewings opens her exhibition H.U.M.A.N at York Street Gallery in Ramsgate this week.

The works will be on display from July 13-20 with a ‘preview’ event on July 16 from 3pm-6pm.

Sue, lives in Westgate after moving from London to Thanet in 199.

She said: “I have been interested in photography since 2017 and took pictures on my mobile of Thanet’s incredible sunrises and sunsets. It was when I bought my DSLR camera that I became more interested in photographing people and have a real passion for portraits.

“I have exhibited with other local photographers culminating with two of my portraits hanging in The Beaney in Canterbury a few years ago. This was part of the “Here’s Looking At You” exhibition which ran in conjunction with the National Portrait Gallery’s tour of the Taylor Wessing Portrait prize.

“H.U.M.A.N is about people. It’s a combination of candid photographs of people taken in London and Kent and some portraits of local people in Thanet.

“I will be returning to the studio in the autumn to start work on my second solo exhibition.”

York Street Gallery opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10.30am-4pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.