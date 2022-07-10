Thanet community news: Priory summer fair, Independent Vindicatrix, ladies’ choir, Rivers Court, new priest, TRE sessions, Martha Trust, health staff awards

PTFA summer fayre at Priory Infant School

The PTFA summer fayre at Priory Infant School has raised more than £850.

Visitors enjoyed a host of stalls – including sponge a teacher which headmistress Mrs Tracey Sandy took with great spirits.

PTFA chair Lauren Gamble said: “ I would like to thank the school staff and PTFA members for their parts and hard work in making it happen and the parents for helping to support us over the last year.

“We look forward to celebrating the end of the year 2’s time with the school with the Party Bus at the end of term and look forward to working with the school in the future to enrich the lives of all the pupils to come.”

The businesses who supported the fair are:

London and County Financial Advisors Ltd

Hornby visitor centre

Union Yoga Studio, Ramsgate

Little Seaside Town

Kids Brighthouse

York Street Florist

Stewart’s Cafe

Riley’s Cafe

Foliage

Taylors butchers

House of Dawg

Jojo’s School of Dance

Sugar Rush

Stage Door Performing Arts

Cafe Darcey

Asda

Moon Lane bookshop

Lovetts

Thorley Tavern

The Tiny Years

Andreas Photography

The Independent Vindicatrix of East Kent Association – M.N.

We held our quarterly meeting on July 7 with a greatly reduced attendance due mainly to the ill-health and Covid infections of some members. We had a large number of members affected by these health problems and we wish them all well.

Many items were discussed including the P&O Ferries saga and the P&O Cruises publicity relating to it. A reply from the Department of Transport on this item was read out to the meeting. A report was given on this year’s coach break to the Isle of Wight with wives which went well and all enjoying the break. A report on Ramsgate’s “Armed Forces Day” parade was made with our Standard Bearer representing our association and the Merchant Navy.

It was reported the official notice on the closure of the Channel Dash Association had been received with news it was to carry on under “new management”. Our association was again invited by the East Kent Submariners Association to attend the commemoration service to those lost in the HMS “Truculent” disaster of 1950 when a Swedish tanker rammed her in the Thames Estuary with great loss of life.

It was reported that the Thanet mayors would again be contacted to consider flying our Red Ensign again for National Merchant Navy Day on September 3. We are running a coach once again for members and supporters to Tower Hill in London for the big Merchant Navy Day parade and commemoration service at the Merchant Navy Memorial on Sunday, September 4th; where, being the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, our lost colleagues and ships will be remembered. Few remember that there were over 65 merchant ships and crews in the Falklands assisting and supplying the Armed Forces and that we lost ships and men there.

Finally the item of the future of our association was discussed and all members will be requested to put their point of views to the Secretary as after nearly 29 years of operating our membership is falling fast, mainly due to ill-health and “crossing the bar”. It will be fully discussed at our October meeting but until then events carry on as normal.

The Serenaders Ladies’ Choir

There are still a few tickets available for the next concert at St Philip’s Church, Summerfield Road, Cliftonville, on Saturday, July 16.

The charity concert takes place from 7.30pm. Admission is £5, call 01843 224027 for tickets.

A collection will be taken in aid of The Cheerful Sparrows Thanet charity.

Rivers Court, Minster

Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, was greeted by residents at Rivers Court in Minster following an invitation by Housing 21, which owns and operates the scheme as part of a portfolio of Retirement Living and Extra Care properties across England.

Court manager Clare Causton and operations manager Anne Martin gave Sir Roger a tour around Rivers Court.

Ms Causton said “He (Sir Roger Gale) was quite impressed with the grounds and loved the gardens. We talked about the history of the court in that it was originally royal British legion before Housing 21 took over in 1992”.

Sir Roger said, “It was a huge pleasure to visit River Court in Minster for the first time and to see for myself the splendid facilities that are enjoyed by residents of this scheme.”

Following this, Sir Roger Gale took the opportunity to have an informal discussion about local issues with some of the scheme’s residents, who live independently in one of its studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

He said: “It was a great opportunity to meet with both residents and representatives of Housing 21 and to listen to the concerns of the former on a wide range of subjects”.

Clare Causton said: “Feedback from the residents was positive, they found him to be helpful and felt he listened to them and would welcome him back”.

New priest for Ramsgate St Luke’s and St George’s

The Archbishop of Canterbury has ordained four deacons and the Bishop of Dover ordained 11 priests at Canterbury Cathedral.

The new clergy will serve in posts across the diocese in Canterbury, Sittingbourne, Ramsgate, Maidstone, Ashford, Dover, Faversham, Whitstable and Tenterden.

The Most Revd & Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury said: “As the ordinands offer their lives in a new way to serve God’s people, let us pray for their imagination fired by the Holy Spirit.

“May we all be caught up in the desire faithfully to serve Christ, whether lay or ordained. May they be good shepherds of his flock, faith filled and humble servants.”

Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover said: “It is always such a joy to be part of the ordination of our sisters and brothers and be part of their incredible journey with God.

“Once again we have been blessed with extraordinary ordinands, all bringing their unique and diverse gifts to our parishes and I cannot wait to see how they flourish in their new ministry.

The new priest for St Luke’s and St George’s Ramsgate is Claire Coleman.

Claire said: “Since early childhood I wanted to serve and honour God in everything that I did. Through school, university, secular work, overseas ministry and church employment; this was my goal.

“I resisted the call to ordination for a long time – but eventually at one of the hardest points in my life, acknowledging God’s faithfulness and love, I responded to this call with Isaiah’s words of ‘Here am I; send me’ and now I look forward to walking in that ministry in Ramsgate at both St. Luke’s and St. George’s.”

TRE sessions

An alternative practitioner is holding stress relieving sessions.

Sylvia Tillman, based in Ramsgate, says her Tension Releasing Exercises (TRE) can help with people who may have tension in their jaw, shoulders or back, too many headaches or high blood pressure.

She said: “All these issues can be caused by stress as stress really is the root of almost all evil.”

Sylvia is one of the first TRE Providers in Kent and having taught online all over the world, she is now introducing the self-care tool to Thanet.

TRE is a stress management tool developed by David Berceli. As our bodies tense up when under stress, this can then manifest as any of the stress-related ailments mentioned above, TRE helps to release this tension.

By learning TRE – six warm-up exercises, similar to yoga poses, followed by the actual TRE process – people can learn how to relax their muscles, where we store tension.

Sessions are on July 14/21/28 and September 1.

Find out more and book at https://www.shalawomen.co.uk/event-details/tre-r-tension-releasing-exercises-2022-07-14-19-00

Music on the Farm for Martha Trust

Music on the Farm 2022, a fabulous one day festival in aid of Martha Trust, took place in the fields of Solley’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ripple on Sunday June 26 and raised over £26,500 for the charity, which will go directly to the care of the young people and adults with profound disabilities at Martha Trust.

A host of local acts performed a variety of musical styles from modern hits to bluesy beats, Rock to Funky House.

The line-up included Andy Lawrence, The Bad Penny Band, PLAY, Your Shout, The Martellos, Lofty Harris and FNKHAUS. There were also dance displays by Dean Academy of Performing Arts.

Entertainer and singer Sarah Banks took to the stage to compere the day and the auction was undertaken by local author and celebrity Brian Short.

Deal Radio were also broadcasting live from the event, Sharon Powell was the official photographer for the day and Dover Media Group videoed the day too.

Director of Solley’s Keith Morrison said, “Solley’s are long term supporters of Martha Trust and we are delighted to have worked with Martha on Music on the Farm. It was a huge success and raised lots of valuable income for an incredibly worthy cause. It was a cracking day out.”

Guests enjoyed picnics whilst also sampling the delicious treats on offer from the various onsite vendors which included GinSane, a premium Gin Bar, Drink Outside the Box, LillyRoos and Real Deal Roasters.

Lilyroos, The Larder, Soul Chef Kitchen, Cookes Cakery, Eat and Mess, Solleys and Winnie & Flo also served delicious food, treats and Ice cream. All vendors gave 20% of their sales back to Martha.

The event was sponsored by some fantastic businesses including Solleys Ice-cream and 2022 Event Sponsors CH Staffing& Recruitment Ltd.

Other Sponsorships included Cook Fabrications Jenkinson Estates, Karl Ladd Electricians, KCC Members Grant ,Mark One Sound & Light ,Postage Supermarket, Quinn Estates SMET Training, plus many other companies giving gifts in kind to make the day possible.

There was plenty to keep the kids busy too with six hours of children’s entertainment organised by Events Planner Lizzie Willis including storytelling and games, The Bindlestick Theatre, Love Yoga, Dynamic Sports Coaching Ltd and Speedy Spanish. There was also Face Painting by Anna’s Face Candy and Main Sponsors were CH Staffing Limited and Quinns Estates.

The date has been set for next year – Sunday 25th June 2023. If any businesses would like to Sponsor this event , please contact kerrybanks@marthatrust.org.uk or call 01304 610448 to discuss the various Sponsorship packages.

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

Brilliant nursing teams, inspirational leaders, fabulous rising stars and compassionate clinicians were all celebrated at Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust’s (KCHFT) staff awards.

The ceremony showcased exceptional care and shined a spotlight on incredible individuals and community teams that have reset services and strived to innovate to find new ways to deliver high-quality care faster.

It was the chance to reflect on a year in which KCHFT ran five large-scale vaccination centres, while its community hospitals cared for more than 2,200 patients, 140,000 patients were treated in its urgent treatment centres and minor injury units, and community teams carried out 1.5million face-to-face and 550,000 virtual appointments.

Chair John Goulston, who was joined by new Chief Executive Mairead McCormick on her first day, said: “It was a year many of us don’t want to revisit, but it was important we celebrated the dedication given by our colleagues. It’s not been an easy time for anyone, but whatever role they were in, they never stopped stepping up to make sure our patient care remained high.”

Earlier this year, a judging panel of colleagues and patients from KCHFT read through more than 250 nominations.

The winners of each category were:

Panel’s Choice Award: Pilar Bustamante – Physiotherapy Professional Lead, Adult Clinical Services

Health and Wellbeing Award: Sarah Agyemang – Head Chef, Hawkhurst Hospital

Quality Improvement Award: Mark Povey – Clinical Specialist Podiatrist for the Vulnerable Foot, Podiatry Team

Employee of the Year: Janine Harris – Occupational Therapy Assistant, Faversham Cottage Hospital

Leader of the Year: Emma Skinner – Head of People, Workforce Team

Rising Star Award: Florence O’Neill – Business Support Manager, Adult Clinical Services

Non-Clinical Team of the Year: School-Aged Immunisation Service Central Administration Team

Clinical Team of the Year: Professional Lead District Nurses

Participation Partner of the Year: Health Visiting Team