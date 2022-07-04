Royal Harbour Academy students share Fantastical Worlds exhibition in Ramsgate

Salvador Dali eat your heart out. When it comes to weird and wacky, the Year 8s from Royal Harbour Academy might just have him beat. They have been working with Project MotorHouse, photographer Tim Topple and artist Chris Tipping to create the Fantastical Worlds exhibition at Ramsgate’s Wooden Box Gallery at 92 High Street. And their vision is pretty wild.

Tim Topple describes the exhibition as: “A vibrant, hectic, noisy, thoughtful, crazy amd productive creative photography and collage collaboration.”

Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara officially opens the show on Wednesday (July 6) at 6pm so if you’re in the vicinity that evening between 5:30pm and 7:30pm drop in and check it out for yourself.

Alternatively, pop along any day from Thursday, July 7 to Saturday, July 16 between 11am and 4pm. The galley is shut on Monday, July 11.

Project MotorHouse has thanked Arts Council, VGL and Kent County Councillors Karen Constantine and Trevor Shonk who helped make the exhibition possible.