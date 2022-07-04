July at Ramsgate Music Hall – and other isle gigs

By Dan Thompson
There’s a busy month ahead at award-winning music venue Ramsgate Music Hall.
The month starts on Thursday 7th July with American indie rocker and studio wizard Kelley Stoltz. After spending years on the road playing rhythm guitar for Echo & the Bunnymen, the psych-pop genius is ready to tour his own music once again.
Post-punk minded quartet KIEFF combine their love for sonic onslaught, chaotic harmonies and the unusual to create exuberant and fierce songs. They travel from the Netherlands to visit Ramsgate on Thursday 14th July.
One half of Mexico’s Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, and now an exceptional solo act in her own right: J. Zunz comes to Ramsgate on Friday 15th July. Her music lies somewhere between Cocteau Twins and Mitski.
Canterbury singer-songwriter Will Whisson plays on Saturday 23rd July. He has busked his way across Europe to craft his songs, and this gig celebrates the launch of his second album Different Sides.
Sick Joy‘s ‘noise-pop’ has echoes of Pixies and Nirvana among many others. Newcastle born and now Brighton based, the trio travel to Ramsgate on Sunday 24th July.
Rising stars The Froot bring their psychedelic and progressive rock tunes to Ramsgate on Friday July 29th. A delicious throwback to the 60s and 70s, they’re essential for fans of The Doors, Pink Floyd, Hendrix and The Beatles.
And Deep State end the month on Saturday 30th July, with the very best in classic and modern underground dance music across the genres of Progressive House, Dark tribal, Techno, and Breaks. An unforgettable night of quality music, delivered by experienced DJ’s on the scene, well versed in reading the dance floor.
All the gigs happen at Ramsgate Music Hall, 13 Turner Street, Ramsgate, and the majority of shows start at 7.30pm. For more details and to book tickets visit www.ramsgatemusichall.com
And for even more music
The Lifeboat Ale and Cider House, Market Street, Margate
Monday 4th July Mon jazz 9pm-11pm
Wednesday 6th July Margate Blues Club jam 9pm-11pm
The Chapel bar and bookshop, Albion Street, Broadstairs
Monday 4th July Broadstairs Blues Club 9pm-11pm
Tuesday 5th July Andy Mack 8.30pm-11pm
Red Arrows Club, Newington Road, Ramsgate
Starting at 8pm– 11pm. Doors Open at 7pm
Tickets £12 in advance, £15 on the door unless otherwise stated
Advanced tickets available on line at : ticketsource.co.uk/red-arrow-music-club
5th July The Kara Grainger Band
12th July The Gary Cain Band
26th July The Hitman Blues Band £14
Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate
Fri 8 Jul ― 7pm Yama Warashi £11 BUY NOW
Thu 14 Jul ― 7pm James Righton: Live In-Store From £11 BUY NOW
Fri 15 Jul ― 7:30pm Charlie Hannah Album Launch £6 BUY NOW
Sun 17 Jul ― 7pm Tonstartssbandht £11 BUY NOW
Fri 22 Jul ― 7:30pm Karobela From £9 BUY NOW
Mon 25 Jul ― 7:30pm The Big Pink £9 BUY NOW
Sat 30 Jul ― 9pm After All This Time w/ Cold (Live), Al Wootton, LC £8 BUY NOW
Rossyln Court, 62 Sweyn Road, Cliftonville
July 7th Skinner and Twitch
Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12.00 + £1.20 Booking fee or £6.00 + £0.60 Booking fee concessions
Book at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/541542/
Iona Lane – Thursday 14th July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) Ticket info
Katy Carr – Thursday 21st July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) Ticket info
Theo Mizú – Thursday 28th July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Tickets at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/541544
