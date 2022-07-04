July at Ramsgate Music Hall – and other isle gigs

By Dan Thompson

There’s a busy month ahead at award-winning music venue Ramsgate Music Hall.

The month starts on Thursday 7th July with American indie rocker and studio wizard Kelley Stoltz. After spending years on the road playing rhythm guitar for Echo & the Bunnymen, the psych-pop genius is ready to tour his own music once again.

Post-punk minded quartet KIEFF combine their love for sonic onslaught, chaotic harmonies and the unusual to create exuberant and fierce songs. They travel from the Netherlands to visit Ramsgate on Thursday 14th July.

One half of Mexico’s Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, and now an exceptional solo act in her own right: J. Zunz comes to Ramsgate on Friday 15th July. Her music lies somewhere between Cocteau Twins and Mitski.

Canterbury singer-songwriter Will Whisson plays on Saturday 23rd July. He has busked his way across Europe to craft his songs, and this gig celebrates the launch of his second album Different Sides.

Sick Joy‘s ‘noise-pop’ has echoes of Pixies and Nirvana among many others. Newcastle born and now Brighton based, the trio travel to Ramsgate on Sunday 24th July.

Rising stars The Froot bring their psychedelic and progressive rock tunes to Ramsgate on Friday July 29th. A delicious throwback to the 60s and 70s, they’re essential for fans of The Doors, Pink Floyd, Hendrix and The Beatles.

And Deep State end the month on Saturday 30th July, with the very best in classic and modern underground dance music across the genres of Progressive House, Dark tribal, Techno, and Breaks. An unforgettable night of quality music, delivered by experienced DJ’s on the scene, well versed in reading the dance floor.

All the gigs happen at Ramsgate Music Hall, 13 Turner Street, Ramsgate, and the majority of shows start at 7.30pm. For more details and to book tickets visit www.ramsgatemusichall.com

And for even more music

The Lifeboat Ale and Cider House, Market Street, Margate

Monday 4th July Mon jazz 9pm-11pm

Wednesday 6th July Margate Blues Club jam 9pm-11pm

The Chapel bar and bookshop, Albion Street, Broadstairs

Monday 4th July Broadstairs Blues Club 9pm-11pm

Tuesday 5th July Andy Mack 8.30pm-11pm

Red Arrows Club, Newington Road, Ramsgate

Starting at 8pm– 11pm. Doors Open at 7pm

Tickets £12 in advance, £15 on the door unless otherwise stated

Advanced tickets available on line at : ticketsource.co.uk/red-arrow-music-club

5th July The Kara Grainger Band

12th July The Gary Cain Band

26th July The Hitman Blues Band £14

Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate

Fri 8 Jul ― 7pm Yama Warashi £11 BUY NOW

Thu 14 Jul ― 7pm James Righton: Live In-Store From £11 BUY NOW

Fri 15 Jul ― 7:30pm Charlie Hannah Album Launch £6 BUY NOW

Sun 17 Jul ― 7pm Tonstartssbandht £11 BUY NOW

Fri 22 Jul ― 7:30pm Karobela From £9 BUY NOW

Mon 25 Jul ― 7:30pm The Big Pink £9 BUY NOW

Sat 30 Jul ― 9pm After All This Time w/ Cold (Live), Al Wootton, LC £8 BUY NOW

Rossyln Court, 62 Sweyn Road, Cliftonville

July 7th Skinner and Twitch

Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12.00 + £1.20 Booking fee or £6.00 + £0.60 Booking fee concessions

Book at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/541542/

Iona Lane – Thursday 14th July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) Ticket info

Katy Carr – Thursday 21st July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) Ticket info

Theo Mizú – Thursday 28th July, doors open 7pm, All ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/541544