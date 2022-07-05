Youngsters wanted for Wizard of Oz youth edition show

After a successful production of ‘Annie Jr’ in April this year Stargazers Performing Arts is staging ‘Wizard of Oz youth edition’ at the Centre, Birchington in April 2023.

Auditions and rehearsals will start Thursday, September 8 at Chatham House Drama Studio. The performing arts group is looking for young people ages between KS2 (school year 3 in September) and 18 so if you have a child who sees themselves as a main part such as Dorothy or tin man or would like to be part of the Emerald City chorus or a munchkin contact stargazersperformingarts@outlook.com.

Stargazers also have a youth vocal harmony group that has sung in concerts, charity events and fairs this year. They are looking for more members aged between 9 and 18 to join. The group sing all genres of music and there is plenty of opportunity to perform. The group says youngsters have really gained confidence from singing together.

Stargazers is also running a couple of musical theatre days in the holidays on August 9th and 11th. The days will consist of learning dances, songs and drama scenes from favourite west end musicals.

Cost is £20 per day or £35 for both days.

For more details please contact stargazersperformingarts@outlook.com.