Margate RNLI and Coastguard aid paddleboarders after report of ‘children’ in difficulty off Westbrook Bay

Margate’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew responded to a report of children in difficulty in a canoe on the rocks off Westbrook Bay last night (July 1).

UK Coastguard received a 999 call around 6pm reporting possibly two children in a canoe appeared to be in difficulties. Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat was tasked to investigate along with Margate Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was quickly on scene and found two females on paddle boards who were making slow progress in a fresh offshore breeze and ebbing tide, the first informant confirmed with the coastguard that they were the casualties first observed.

As the paddle boarders were making their way back to shore the lifeboat escorted them until they reached the beach where they were met by members of the coastguard team who checked on their welfare and provided safety advice.

Lee Button, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “There are key safety messages for paddle boarders: always wear a leash and stay with the board if you get into trouble; carry means of calling for help, a mobile phone in a waterproof bag with the SafeTrx app can be invaluable; chose a lifeguarded beach if possible; tell someone else where you are going and when you will return; check the weather forecast and tides and finally and most importantly always wear a personal flotation device.”