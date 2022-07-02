Discover reef and rock pool wildlife on Thanet Seashore Safaris

From coloured seaweeds to crabs, shellfish and anemones – discover the life in Thanet’s chalk reef and rock pools with a Seashore Safari.

The Thanet Coast Project will be visiting different bays around the isle- which is part of the North East Kent Marine Protected Area – known for its marine life and habitats along the longest continuous stretch of coastal chalk in the country.

All events last for up to two hours and are suitable for all the family, but particularly 4-11 year-olds. Children must be always be accompanied by a responsible adult. The events are run with the help of Thanet Coast Project volunteers, and rely on donations to keep going.

You will need sturdy footwear for walking in rockpools and on the rocky shore (eg wetshoes, or wellies). The walking terrain will be uneven, wet and slippery – so care is required.

Bring your own container (bucket, or a white old empty ice cream tub is suitable) to temporary observe shore life and then return it. A plastic sieve may also be useful for catching swimming life. There will be some tubs and sieves available.

Bring a pencil to tick the shore life as you find it – a small booklet will be provided for this. Bring your own refreshments for enjoying on the beach after the event.

When on the shore you are in the marine animal’s home – so please treat all living life with great care!

Suggested donation of £2 per person (adult & child). YOU CAN DONATE ONLINE HERE BEFOREHAND or on the day if you have change.

DATES, TIMES & LOCATION

Sun 31 July, 8am – Minnis Bay, Birchington (CT7 9QP) – Meet: Besides the small tidal pool (on the east side of the bay near the cliff)

Mon 1 August, 8am – West Bay, Westgate (CT8 8QZ)- Meet: On the sandy beach on the east side of the bay (next to the chalk reef – access via the steps just to the north of the cafe, and across the chalk reef)

Tues 2 August, 8:30am – St Mildred’s Bay, Westgate (CT8 8TP) – Meet: On the sandy beach (on the east side of the bay, next to the chalk reef)

Wed 3 August, 9am – Margate Main Sands (CT9 1XN) – Meet: On the beach (on the western side of the tidal pool, next to the Nayland Rock chalk reef)

Thur 4 August, 10am – Walpole Bay, Margate (CT9 3HF) – Meet: On the sandy beach, on east side of the Walpole Tidal Pool.

Fri 5 August, 10.30am – Western Undercliff, Ramsgate (CT11 9PH) – Meet: On the beach below the slipway (west of the artificial beaches, next to the small tidal pool)

Mon 15 Aug, 9.00am – Botany Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 3LG) -Meet: the sandy beach, close to the chalk stacks. (Note: Please park in Palm Bay Avenue – 15 min walk; or Botany Bay Avenue or Percy Avenue. Other roads in Kingsgate can get congested, or are private – and parked cars may get car parking tickets)

Tue 16 Aug 9:30am – Stone Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 1DP) – Meet: On the beach (opposite – steps down from Eastern Esplanade, close to the RNLI Lifeguard station)

Wed 17 Aug, 10:00am – Louisa Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 1QE) – Meet: On the beach (on southern side of the bay, down from the slope onto the beach)

Thur 18 Aug, 10:30am – Dumpton Gap, Broadstairs (CT10 1TA) – Meet: On the beach (on the south side of the bay, close to the chalk reef)