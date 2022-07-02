Appeal after teenage boy attacked by man in Broadstairs

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted by a man in Broadstairs and suffered a broken jaw.

On Thursday, June 23, between 10.45pm and 11pm, the teenager was punched in the face by an unknown man. This knocked him unconscious and he was then been kicked in the face.

Kent Police attended the scene of the assault in East Cliff Promenade where the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for a broken jaw.

Officers investigating the offence have since spoken to a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV. The suspect has been described as being aged between 18 and 20, around 6ft tall with blonde hair and was wearing dark clothing. He is said to have left the scene in the direction of Harbour Street.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Kent Police as soon as possible.

Please call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/121145/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or using the online form on their website.