Summer open day at Ramsgate Fire Station

Ramsgate fire station will be holding a Summer open day on July 27, between 11am – 3pm.

People are invited to book their free tickets to this year’s open day to meet Ramsgate firefighters and take part in an exciting day full of educational activities.

With life-saving fire and road safety advice, firefighter displays, the Byrnes family show, hands-on games and the activity trail – there’s plenty to do for groups of all ages.

The £8million station, in Newington Road, opened in February 2019 after crews moved out of their home of 113 years in Effingham Street.

The purpose-built site houses the whole-time crews and 14 on-call fighters, providing an emergency response 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Spaces for the open day are completely free but tickets must be booked in advance.

Tickets for each member of your family need to be booked via KFRS’ dedicated link at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ramsgate-summer-open-day-tickets-373169097817