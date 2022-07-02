It’s time for Thanet’s third Fiver Fest

Thanet’s latest Fiver Fest kicks off today (July 2) with traders across the isle taking part.

This summer marks the isle’s third Fiver Fest, and it’s grown year-on-year since 2021. Squeezed in between lockdowns, Thanet’s first Fiver Fest proved there was a real appetite for ‘shop local’ initiatives from both residents and businesses, and it laid crucial groundwork for a strengthening shop local movement in each of Thanet’s towns.

Each town has formed a ‘core group’ of independent business owners, who have set up Facebook pages to mobilise other business owners, share ideas and promote offers to the public.

From today until July 16, businesses across Thanet will have a wide range of £5 offers for shoppers.

Click on the links below to find participating businesses for each area

Birchington-on-Sea

Margate

Ramsgate

Broadstairs

Westgate-on-Sea

For Fiver Fest, which is part of the Totally Locally campaign, independent businesses run £5 promotional offers to entice residents onto their local high streets. Residents find bargains; local businesses get new clientele and the high streets benefit from the buzz.

The Totally Locally message is that if everyone spent just £5 a week in local independent shops, it has the power to boost annual spend across towns as follows:

Birchington: £1.9m

Broadstairs: £4.9m

Margate: £11.9m

Ramsgate: £7.9m

Westgate: £1.4m