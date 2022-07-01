Man handed suspended sentence following stand-off with police at Viking Bay

A man who went into the sea at Viking Bay last Sunday (June 26) in an attempt to evade police has been sentenced to 77 days imprisonment suspended for one year.

Kent Police attended the reported disturbance on the seafront and a number of police officers and a lifeguard were assaulted during the response where the man went into the tidal pool to escape capture.

Alex Ephgrave was arrested when the tide went out and was later charged with one count of assault, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of obstructing a constable and one count of attempted criminal damage, in relation to a police dog.

The 38-year-old, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, admitted all six charges before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 June and was given a 77-day sentence, suspended for one year.