Margate man charged with stalking

A man from Margate has been charged following an investigation into alleged stalking in Canterbury.

Kent Police was contacted in March by a woman who told officers a man who was known to her had persistently contacted her, left threatening voicemails and confronted her.

Following an investigation by Canterbury’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, a man was arrested on Wednesday 29 June.

Arthur Walkowiak, of Kent Road, Margate, has since been charged with stalking.

The 37-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 30) and was bailed to appear before the same court on Wednesday 27 July.

