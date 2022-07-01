Police, Coastguard and RNLI called over concern for woman in water at Margate harbour

Margate RNLI, Coastguard and police were called last night after concerns were raised about a woman going into the water at the harbour last night (June 30).

Kent Police officers were called at 9pm and Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat was launched around 9.15pm.

Margate coastguard rescue team and private security workers also responded.

The lifeboat quickly located the woman who was taken back to the lifeboat station and after being given casualty care was handed into the care of Kent Police.

Officers attended and transported the woman to a family member’s address after establishing she was safe and well.

