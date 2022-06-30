Drop in donations may force Thanet cat charity to cut back on services

A Thanet animal charity says some services will have to be withdrawn as it faces a massive drop in funding.

Cats in Crisis is completely manned by volunteers who voluntary rescue and rehome cats in the Thanet, with particular concern for elderly cats and ferals.

The charity usually has more than 100 cats in its care at any one time, all being looked after in the homes of volunteers as there is no rescue centre.

But now Trustee Mary Knott says less help will be on offer because the charity has suffered a huge drop in donations and legacies,

It means financial help has to be withdrawn as well as the possibility of being unable to take in more cats in need.

Mary said: “It is proving more and more difficult to find good homes for the cats we already have in our care because it is increasingly important for us to ensure new owners are aware of the financial implications of having a pet.

“It is a long term commitment and veterinary costs are now so high that it is beyond the reach of many families who are already struggling. Some offer lovely homes but ask if we can help with vet bills should the need arise. In the past we have tried to do this but it is getting harder.

“And if we cannot rehome our cats then we have no free space to take in new ones, some of which are in dire need of help.

“We are also getting more requests to provide cat (and sometimes dog) food for families on low income. We will try to continue with this for as long as we can because the alternative is for them to give up their much-loved pets which would be devastating particularly for the children.

“The costs involved in treating cats at the vets is at an all-time high and with income falling below previous levels – for very obvious reasons – we are having to make some very difficult decisions.

“As many people will know, our vet bills in 2020 were £63,000 and much of this was for emergency work, injured strays, elderly cats with major health problems, as well as routine neutering.

“We truly do not want to cut back on our work but unless income increases I regret we will have no alternative.”

Find out how to donate via https://catsincrisisthanet.wordpress.com/donate/

For PayPal please use ‘family and friends’ if possible as the charity then does not have to pay charges.

It is possible to set up a monthly donation via PayPal.