Thrills and amazing skills at Santus Circus in Ramsgate

Santus Circus is entertaining families in Ramsgate with shows until July 10.

The French family run circus is set up on land off Lord of the Manor roundabout/Hengist Way and has a variety of exciting acts on offer.

​From Portugal, the Nare family, thrill the audiences with the extremely dangerous Globe of Death.

Also returning from Portugal, with the “Wheel of Death” and the amazing, scary talents with their crossbows, are the Silva Family!

For their first time touring the UK, from Switzerland, Jennifer Van Gool and Thomas Barrandon share their highly skilled aerial and juggling acts .

Also returning by popular demand is Mongolian Slinky, Aagii, who also brings for the first time to the UK, a new and exhilarating aerial pole act.

​And returning for 2022 and with their 25 years experience in clowning is duo Lucien and Sacha Santus.

Book on 07843 884 787 or find Santus Circus on facebook here

July programme

Friday 1st: 5pm and 7:30pm

Saturday 2nd: 2pm and 5pm

Sunday 3rd: 2pm and 5pm

Monday 4th: NO SHOWS

Tuesday 5th: 5pm ONLY

Wednesday 6th: 5pm and 7:30pm (ALL SEATS £8)

Thursday 7th: 5pm and 7:30pm (ALL SEATS £8)

Friday 8th: 5pm and 7:30pm

Saturday 9th: 2pm and 5pm

Sunday 10th: 3pm ONLY