Police dog Cody helps officers catch suspected thieves fleeing Ramsgate incident

Two suspected catalytic converter thieves have been arrested following a quick response from east Kent officers and some help from a police dog.

At around 12.15am on Tuesday (June 28), a group were seen climbing under a car in Truro Road, Ramsgate.

Police officers attended the area and the group had left, but a vehicle linked to the incident was tracked to the A299 Thanet Way.

The vehicle then failed to stop for officers when requested to do so, before its occupants decamped in the Whitstable area.

Following the assistance of a police helicopter and police dog Cody, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has been a victim of catalytic converter theft or has witnessed anything suspicious in their street is urged to report it to Kent Police via our website, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

For more information on how to protect your car from catalytic converter theft, visit: https://www.kent.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/