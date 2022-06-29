Police dog Cody helps officers catch suspected thieves fleeing Ramsgate incident

Two suspected catalytic converter thieves have been arrested following a quick response from east Kent officers and some help from a police dog.
At around 12.15am on Tuesday (June 28), a group were seen climbing under a car in Truro Road, Ramsgate.
Police officers attended the area and the group had left, but a vehicle linked to the incident was tracked to the A299 Thanet Way.
The vehicle then failed to stop for officers when requested to do so, before its occupants decamped in the Whitstable area.
Following the assistance of a police helicopter and police dog Cody, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone who has been a victim of catalytic converter theft or has witnessed anything suspicious in their street is urged to report it to Kent Police via our website, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.
For more information on how to protect your car from catalytic converter theft, visit: https://www.kent.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/
Well done the police on all grounds, very difficult to catch criminals for this type of crime due to the speed and times these take place, these to must have been seen or made a noise. Only one annoying thing is they have been bailed so they can carry on doing the same thing again, it’s the system the police have to work under which allows this to happen. Anyway we’ll done K9 PD CODY⚖️ a coppers nose you may say.
Hopefully the police dog was able to bite both the scumbags and teach them a lesson. Thanet could do with more police dogs. They truly are a deterrent to fleeing criminals
How do you “climb under a car”?
Eric, You can slide, slip, work your way, crawl, shuffle, climb, ascend, clamber, under a car. I doubt the two suspects will even turn up in court.
Ascend under a car!That,I would like to see.
great news , only problem they will probably get let off , just look at the other news about the con – woman who has to pay back £5.00 – laughable !