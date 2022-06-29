Fly-tipped waste and rubbish at Mocketts Wood to be cleared by Thanet council

Dumped rubbish, empty drinks bottles and a discarded sink will be cleared from Mocketts Wood by Thanet council.

A shocked passer-by flagged up the fly-tipped waste after walking through the woodland and seeing the mess.

She said the “lovely breathing space” where she goes to listen to the birds was full of rubbish, but she struggled to report it to the council.

However, TDC is now aware and has checked the site and referred it to its Waste and Recycling Team for clearance.

A council spokesman said: “Our Street Scene Enforcement Team deals with over 5,000 complaints of dumped rubbish and fly-tipping a year, and conducts daily patrols of known hot spot areas.

“There is CCTV in key locations across the district which supports the work our team does to investigate these crimes.

“In addition, we use signs, leaflets and social media to remind residents and local businesses that fly-tipping is illegal and can lead to a £400 fixed penalty notice or a criminal prosecution.

“Members of the public must use registered waste carriers to dispose of their household waste as they can be liable for fines or prosecution if it ends up being fly-tipped.”

The council has recently implemented a system for residents to report fly tipping incidents via an online form, with the facility to view updates on the status of their complaints.