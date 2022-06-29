Rapper Tinie Tempah spotted filming in Broadstairs

Rapper Tinie Tempah has been spotted filming on the Eastern Esplanade in Broadstairs.

It is understood he was filming in the town, near Stone Bay, for the next series of Channel 4 show Extraordinary Extensions.

The musician, who is a keen design enthusiast and property developer, is travelling around the country to meet homeowners realising their dreams by expanding their residences with jaw-dropping extensions.

Channel 4 announced in March it would be renewing the show for a second series following the success of the first.

The first series, produced by Avalon, followed bold transformations including a 17th century Cotswold cottage, an £11m mega-basement in the heart of Kensington and a former timber yard-turned-ultra energy efficient passive house.

Tinie said: “I’m excited to get back on the road to see some of the incredible designs homeowners across Britain have been coming up with.

“I was left amazed, inspired and, at times, bewildered on the last season, but thoroughly enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to see how far families, couples and developers are willing to go to achieve their extraordinary extension.”