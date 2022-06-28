St Lawrence College pupils rise to Duke of Edinburgh challenge

St Lawrence College pupils completed a Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Expedition on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Year 10 pupils packed their rucksacks and ventured out into the Kent countryside, as temperatures reached 30 degrees.

The training comprised of a specific expedition preparation day, where the pupils practised putting up their tents, learning how to use the trangia stoves, learning the countryside code of conduct and many other useful skills and tips from Duke of Edinburgh coordinator and head of the Combined Cadet Force, Mr Hill.

During the expedition phase, the children were dropped off at four separate points and then set off through the countryside to the campsite in Eastry.

This was followed by a night of ‘duck, duck, goose’ and hide and seek, before a well-earned sleep.

The walk back to their school in Ramsgate via Sandwich and Cliffsend the next day was a tough one through the hot weather, as temperatures soared, however, the pupils rose to the challenge and powered through.

Mr Hill, who coordinates the Duke of Edinburgh Award at St Lawrence College, said: “The success of this event was in no small part down to the huge number of staff who gave up their own time to support the pupils through the expedition.

“I want to congratulate the pupils who completed this part of their bronze award and we look forward to watching them finish off the other sections very soon.”