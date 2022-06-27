Man arrested at Viking Bay on suspicion of assault after stand-off with police

A man who went into the sea at Viking Bay in an attempt to evade police yesterday (June 26) was eventually arrested on suspicion of assault.

A witness said: “A man seemed drunk. He was arrested but got away again.

“Then a lady was assaulted. A man went down the beach and ran into the sea to get away from the police. He was in the sea for ages then got on the tide pool wall and was shouting at the police. When the tide went out the police got him.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report that a man had assaulted a woman near Eastern Esplanade, Broadstairs at 12.40pm on Sunday 26 June.

“Police officers attended the scene and a 38-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.”

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.