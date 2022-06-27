Successful open day with Thanet Wanderers Ladies – with more to come

An open day on Saturday (June 25) with Thanet Wanderers Ladies proved a great afternoon for ladies’ rugby in Thanet.

The open day featured some new faces attending a training session followed by some time to socialise. It was an afternoon of fun drills and games which enticed the new and existing ladies to get the ‘rugby bug’. With one last week of touch rugby ahead, the ladies will start training every Tuesday at St Peter’s Recreation ground from 6:30pm-8pm beginning July 5.

There are two ‘Fun Days’ ahead on July 16 and September 3, both 1pm-5pm, for ladies and girls, with a theme of ‘bring a friend.’ There may even be mothers and daughters out there who fancy giving rugby a go together, all are welcome.

The clubhouse will be open for food and drinks as well. It doesn’t matter whether you have played rugby before at all, ladies and girls are invited to come along and enjoy the great atmosphere and team spirit being created.

Thanet Wanderers is based at St Peter’s Recreation Ground. Callis Court Road, Broadstairs.