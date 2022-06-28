Man seriously injured after falling from steps near Viking Bay in Broadstairs

A man has been seriously injured after falling from steps near Viking Bay in Broadstairs.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday (June 27) night and the man was flown to a London hospital by air ambulance.
A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at around 9.10pm to a report a man had fallen from some steps near Harbour Street in Broadstairs.
“Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance, and the man was flown to a London hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”
A SECAmb spokesman said ambulance crews were called to Albion Street, Broadstairs, to reports a person had fallen from height.
“Crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service,” he said.
“The person was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in London in a serious condition.”
Hope he’s okay, some people bounce some are not so lucky 🙁
If only there was a lift at Viking Bay.
There is a lift?
Yes, but it isn’t always working. And like so many things at British seaside resorts it closes far too early – 6.00pm, when there is still three hours of daylight at this time of night.
My point was there is a lift and it is working. I agree with your points though
I know Samantha, I was being ironic!
Really!
Really.
A man was seriously hurt! So that is why I didn’t pick up on your’irony’!
Ironically, he might’ve been OK if TDC reopened the lift.
It is open but I don’t ever remember it in use at that time of night!
Excellent use of irony mate.
The report says from steps not down steps, wich would suggest that he was standing or sitting on the handrails not walking down the steps. If that was the case mentioning a lift is a tad pointless. I wish the person well.