Man seriously injured after falling from steps near Viking Bay in Broadstairs

A man has been seriously injured after falling from steps near Viking Bay in Broadstairs.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday (June 27) night and the man was flown to a London hospital by air ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at around 9.10pm to a report a man had fallen from some steps near Harbour Street in Broadstairs.

“Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance, and the man was flown to a London hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

A SECAmb spokesman said ambulance crews were called to Albion Street, Broadstairs, to reports a person had fallen from height.

“Crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service,” he said.

“The person was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in London in a serious condition.”