Westgate man arrested after parcel of cannabis sent from USA intercepted

A man from Westgate has been arrested after a parcel containing a large amount of cannabis was intercepted.

The package, believed to have originated from the USA, was stopped before it could be delivered to a property in Westgate.

Nearly a kilogram of cannabis was found inside, which has now been seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 31-year-old man from Westgate was arrested yesterday (June 23) on suspicion of importing a controlled drug and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Julien Lawton, of East Kent CID, said: “Importing an illegal drug is a serious offence which can lead to a lengthy jail sentence.

“I would like to warn anyone thinking of ordering illegal substances that police officers are more likely to be knocking on their doors than a postal courier.”