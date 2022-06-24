Pirates, mermaids and Vaudeville at free theatre in the park fun in Broadstairs

Theatre in the park is coming to Broadstairs with offerings of pirates, a mermaid and a ‘saucy seaside show.’

Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council will be hosting the free summer theatre events this August at Pierremont Hall. With performances by Lisa Payne – Drama Lisa UK.

The events are free.

Pirates of Pierremont

August 5, from 7pm

Get ready to shiver your timbers and set sail upon the high seas when you join Captain Cod and her crew as they prepare you for the life of a Pirate! Fascinating Facts, Sailor Songs, Pirate Poems and Silly Sketches! Audiences are encouraged to come dressed as pirates and bring a picnic for Captain Cod to plunder!

The Mermaid’s Tale

August 17 and 24

Times 4.30pm- 4.50pm – Pirate Games /Pirate Face Paints

5pm and 630pm shows

Back by popular demand! The pearl of wisdom from King Neptune’s Trident has been stolen by the Wicked Sea Monster and Coral the Mermaid is desperate to get it back. Will she succeed or will the Naughty Pirates get there first? Our family friendly Summer Panto proved so popular last year that we are back and – as a special treat – on the early shows there are pirate games and pirate face painting available! Expect songs, games and laughter!

Bring a picnic and dress up as a pirate, a mermaid or a monster!

Saucy Seaside Show

August 28, from 7pm

Join Miss Maybe and her traveling troupe of players when they pitch up in Piermont to serve you a Saucy Seaside Special. Expect Silly Sketches, Sing a Longs. Mischief and Mayhem!

Audiences are encouraged to wear their finery from Victorian to World War Two as we travel in time through some of the classics of Vaudeville!

Bring a picnic and prepare to make merry!

In the case of bad weather the events will be moved inside and entry will be first come first serve.