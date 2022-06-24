Margate’s Pie Factory Gallery hosts Hampshire co-operative on tour

There is still a chance to see an exhibition by 17 artists and makers from Hampshire who have brought their work to Margate for an exhibition in the Old Town’s Pie Factory Gallery. The prominent venue has been filled with lots of colourful representational and abstract art alongside functional and decorative three-dimensional and sculptural pieces. It is on display until June 29. open 10am to 6pm (1pm on the last day), and entry is free.

Organiser Lucille Scott said visits to Thanet, and a very successful show of her own forged garden sculptures in Margate before the lockdowns, had convinced her that the Old Town would be a great place to showcase the skills of her Co-operative which has been enjoying great success in their home towns.

She said the members of the Hampshire Artists’ Cooperative have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response of visitors to their Pie Factory exhibition so far. Work from painters, weavers, ceramicists, jewellers, and glass- and metal-workers is available to view and to buy, and commission. There are also opportunities to meet and chat with some of the group who have travelled here with their work.

Lucille collaborated with local arts event organiser and maker Sarah Gibbon from Shoreline Partners to put this event on. Sarah is exhibiting some of her distinctive contemporary jewellery designs with the group, as a local guest.

She said: “It has been a great privilege to help Margate extend a warm welcome to this group of independent artists from another part of the country, especially over this coming weekend when many of Margate’s small independent creative businesses are participating in the nation-wide Show Love, Shop Small campaign.

“We already know that our community of small independent creative businesses is helping Margate to thrive, contributing to its local economy, and it’s great to see our town’s reputation for supporting creatives reaching other parts of the country.

“The Hampshire Artists’ Co-operative has packed out the lovely large Pie Factory gallery space with an abundance of colourful, accessible art; every corner, plinth, shelf and wall is a delight to see, and we warmly invite local residents and visitors to come along to see the show.”