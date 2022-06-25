Wisewoods Dance show celebrating 10th anniversary

Wisewoods Dance, based in Westgate, is back with a bang this summer celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

An incredible 350 pupils will take to the stage showcasing a variety of dance styles in an exciting and feelgood performance.

Seven of the pupils performing have danced in all 10 of Wisewoods Dance’s shows. The students – Ruby Harrison, Poppy Cook, Sophie Dicks, Katie Winkworth, Lottie Chambers, Lily Greenstreet and Lily Copper – say they are thrilled to be taking part in the 10 year anniversary performance.

Katie said: “This is such a big deal! It celebrates the best 10 years of our lives. We are all buzzing.”.

Fellow student Lily added: “I feel proud to have been one of the original dancers for the past decade. Wisewoods is a huge dance family. We feel so excited.”

The show will include a reunion of past team pupils returning to perform together one more time. Some of those students have gone on to have successful dance careers following their time at Wisewoods Dance.

Principals Hannah Wise and Olivia Harwood said: “We feel so proud. We strive to always put on a high quality and professional show including professional lighting, projection, sound, costumes and choreography. We can’t wait for the audience to celebrate with us.”

Wisewoods Dance will be performing at the Winter Gardens in Margate on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Saturday performances are at 1pm and 7:30pm

Sunday shows are at noon and 6pm

Tickets are £16 plus £1 booking fee from www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/wisewoods-dance-2022