New installations at Crate and Newgate Gap art box for The Lived Experience project

The ‘art box’ at Newgate Gap shelter has had another makeover in a project curated by Margate creative producer Victoria Barrow Williams.
Working with Crate Project Space in Margate and Stretch outsider art charity, Victoria has invited artist Catherine Chinatree to create installations at the two venues.
The installations are part of a programme called “The Lived Experience” with Catherine’s work titled My Pink Moisturising Dream.
Victoria Barrow Williams, who is a co-founder of People Dem Collective community organisation, has been developing the project as part of the Crate residency programme.
Across the month-long residency the community will be invited into the space, with opportunities to take part in The Black Joy: Black Hair workshop hosted by Rhyan Rhyan, a multidisciplinary artist, illustrator, graphic designer and producer.
Organisers say the workshop explores different aspects of the Black Identity that embody ‘Joy’ specifically through the lens of Black hair. There will be space created within the programme for participants to document their ‘hair confessionals’ with People Dem Collective, who are collecting stories for the National Cultural Centre.
The last weekend will end with the launch of The Salon on the Coast, a zine celebrating the stories of Black women and non binary folks in and around Margate, through their hair. This has been developed by Korantema, a London based cultural producer whose afro hair shop installation is currently being shown at the Horniman Museum as part of the Hair; Untold Stories exhibition.
This project has been funded by Arts Council England.
Emperors new clothes……..
Victoria Barrow Williams, who is a co-founder of People Dem Collective community organisation, has been developing the project as part of the Crate residency programme. Yes, it explains a lot-more cash for total pretentious rubbish, what is their obsession with black hair?
Who needs comedy at Margate’s theatres when we can all laugh at this lot?!
Biggest load of rubbish and money since ,the millions that slept in my bed rubbish ,this is not Art it is juvenile rubbish by people pretending to be artist,it something school children do ,who is paying for this crap and how much are these so called artists getting paid ,will one of please let us know,they won’t of course
I’d love to know how much Arts Council funding they receive… is this info in the public domain, I wonder?
“who is paying for this crap and how much are these so called artists getting paid”
Anyone that pay’s tax is paying for it 🙁
I seem to remember, a while back the people from this shelter project. Were asking people to have their photos taken. Then these images were to be sent to America to be printed. To be stuck on this shuttering ply box. That is real art for you. I suppose there is no one in the UK who can print from a digital image. I wonder if they tried Tesco or the stall at Westwood? Anyway what happened to these photos? Maybe they are stuck in the post?
They were torn down soon after they were put up.