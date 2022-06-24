19 things to see and do in Thanet, June 25-26

Saturday, June 25

Wesley Gonzalez at Ramsgate Music Hall

Doors Open: 7:30 PM

Eight years on from performing at RMH with his previous band Let’s Wrestle, Wesley Gonzalez returns with his charming and self-deprecating take on 80’s synth-pop!

All ages event. £8.50 + £1.50 Booking Fee, Book now

Margate Old Town Market

Saturday, June 25, 10am to 3pm in Market Place

Traders in: Adults and kids vintage, vinyl, homeware, jewellery. art and design, pottery and more

Northern Soul Show

June 25, Margate Winter Gardens, Doors open 6:45pm

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Dobie Gray – “Out On The Floor”, R Dean Taylor – “There’s A Ghost In My House”, Frank Wilson – “Do I love You – Indeed I Do”, Gloria Jones – “Tainted Love”, Al Wilson – “The Snake”, Yvonne Baker – “You Didn’t Say A Word”, Jimmy Radcliffe – “Long After Tonight Is Over”, Garnet Mimms- “Looking For You”, Dean Parrish – “I’m On My Way” and many, many more.

All ages event

Tier 1: £23.50, Tier 2: £22.50, Restricted View: £21.50, Booking Fee: £2 per ticket Click here to book tickets

Elvis (12a)

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

A kaleidoscopic kinetic exploration of the life and music of Elvis (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his Svengali manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). From director Baz Lurhman (Strictly Ballroom, Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby). Upcoming shows

Friday 24 June 7.30pm

Saturday 25 June 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 26 June 3.30pm and 7pm

And more showings through to July 7

Book here

Armed Forces Day parade

June 25, Ramsgate harbour, 10am to noon.

Ramsgate Town will host a parade with the local Armed Forces, ex service organisations and Cadet forces for Armed Forces Day.

The parade and drumhead service at the harbour will be held from 10am until noon. It will be led by a marching band and will march around the harbour where members of the public can stand and show their support.

The procession will fall in at the end of Harbour Parade in front of Ramsgate main sands where a Drumhead service, prayers and hymns will take place.

Afterwards participants march off, past VIPs outside Custom House where the salute will take place. The march will then travel along Harbour Parade and halt and dismiss.

This Museum Is (NOT) Obsolete

June 25-26, 1pm-4pm, 5-7 Church Hill, Ramsgate

A museum home to experimental and obsolete scientific and musical technology.

£5 per person

£3 for under 13’s

Margate Zine Fair

June 25, noon, Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate

20+ zinesters at the first zine fair at Elsewhere plus workshops, tarot readings and stick + poke! Free entry with tables across 2 floors.

Access info: The ground floor is wheelchair accessible. The basement and toilets are down a set of stairs and so are not. We have teamed up with a cafe opposite Elsewhere (Modern Provider) that has a wheelchair accessible toilet for anyone to use on the day.

All ages

Free

Margate Zine Fair (zine + tote bundle) ― £11

Book now

Cyanotypes Workshop: Collective Intermission

June 25, 1:30pm, Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate

Join Kathryn and Paula (Collective Intermission) to make cyanotype prints using the sunlight and personalised drawings at Elsewhere

Free

If all work was valued – a collage workshop

June 25, 4pm, Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate

A collage workshop with Lisa Howard

Join a collage workshop to explore the topic of Care, Unpaid and Undervalued Work

Using found materials, images, photos, text, drawing, poems we will discuss and represent our responses. Work on a handmade zine or a collaborative piece to frame our thoughts and creative work

Worried About Henry

June 25, 3pm – 11pm, Dreamland Margate

Worried About Henry Presents:

Wilkinson, Shy FX and Kings of the Rollers + many more

Scenic Stage (Outdoor Event Space)

This is a 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here to book tickets

Through a Glass Darkly

June 25-26, 4pm-8pm, 101 Social Club, 101 Northdown Road, Cliftonville

Through a Glass Darkly is an exhibition of photographs taken by Hungarian photojournalist Krisztian Elek in the streets, houses and shelters of war-torn Ukraine, with stories by Belicza Bea

A second exhibition, Maria’s Friendly Bestiary, will also be running concurrently, with the pictures displayed at child height. It celebrates renowned Ukrainian folk artist Maria Prymachenko (1909-1997) and her colourful paintings of fantastic beasts frolicking in flowers.

101 will be collecting donations all week for refugee charities and also donating a share of the cafe profits.

Music at Broadstairs Bandstand

June 25, 2.30pm to 4pm, Jamie Moore

June 26, 2,30pm to 4pm, Kent Coastal Concert Band

Sunday, June 26

Cliftonville Farmers Market

June 26, 10am-1pm, Walpole ay Lawns

Between 35 – 40 stalls each month, selling – wild game, homemade ice creams and sorbets, fresh fish & shellfish, Kentish cheeses, olives, oils, Italian bakes, pizzas, doughnuts, vegetarian slices, cakes, macarons, fudge, fresh flowers, plants, hanging baskets, fresh fruit, seasonal veg, locally made sausages & bacon, vegan cakes, vegan salami, vegan bacon, Kentish grown saffron, fruit juices, pet treats, preserves, chutneys, eggs, honey, duck eggs, nut butters, fruit cordials, fermented foods, meat, sausage rolls, Turkish/Cypriot bakes, baklava, Ukraine bakes, New York style cookies, Dutch cheeses, cider, liqueurs, chilli jams, hand made chocolates, hot food, hot drinks, even a mobile sharpening stall if you need garden tools, knives, scissors sharpened.

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra at the Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs

June 26, from 6pm

The Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra will perform TCHAIKOVSKY – Serenade for Strings, BASS/VERDI – Fantasy on Rigoletto, ELGAR – Serenade for Strings, BANDEIRA – Meristem (World Premier), NIELSEN – Bohemian-Danish Folk Tune.

£16 in advance / £18 on the door Book now

Summer Sunday at The Oval Bandstand and Lawns

Doors/Bar 1pm-5pm, Concert 2pm-4pm

June 26, The Invicta Jazz Orchestra

Stretched Lips 12

June 26, 7.30pm-10pm, The Albion Rooms, Margate

Hosted by Genevieve Pepper with ‘punk poet’ sets from Aaron Shrimpton, Jenny Bee,Dean Stalham and Suzanne French.

Free entry

Tree walk n talk

June 26, 2pm

Westgate Town Council’s tree & biodiverse warden leads a walk through part of the town to explore some urban trees.

Meeting point will be opposite the Town Hall under the Ash tree, before heading to Ethelbert & Adrian Square. Here participants will explore how trees play a part of our modern lives.

For anyone with a little more stamina, join the walk as it heads down Edmandson Avenue to sympathise with the harsh conditions street trees have to contend with and some newly planted street trees, before heading to the Sunken Garden to discuss why the Holly leaved oaks are so prolific along the north Kent Coast.

To book your free spot, please contact Westgate Town Council – admin@westgateonsea.gov.uk

Yarn bomb for Learning Disability Week

See the yarn bomb created by East Kent Mencap members at Ellington Park in Ramsgate.

The colourful makeover is for Learning Disability Week.with EKM’s GOLD group creating a beautiful, gentle craftwork to promote equality for people with a learning disability and to celebrate the achievements of members, with The ScrapStore at EKM and support from the Friends of Ellington Park.

Ellington Park, Park Road, Ramsgate

End of an era at Nice Things shop and gallery

June 26, 11am to 3pm, Closing events for Nice Things galley in Harbour Street. Handover to new owners between 1pm-1,30pm.