FreeWheelin FEASTival to take place at Government Acre in Ramsgate

The Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is set to take place on Government Acre, Ramsgate for the first time from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

Hosted by Zoom Events, the FEASTival will be free to enter and will feature street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment and a host of artisan groceries, arts and crafts.

As the events industry bounces back following the pandemic, a huge choice of foodie treats is planned with local businesses from Kent, and others from further afield, bringing a selection of handmade items to choose from.

Street foods will include Greek souvlaki, crepes, Caribbean cuisine, Japanese dishes and traditional Mexican. Visitors can enjoy a drink from the Famous Last Stand bars of distinction whilst listening to a programme of live music throughout the weekend. Performances will be from bands Rhythm Shack, Phat Gandalf, Harripaul and The Bohemianauts as well as several talented solo artists.

Groceries such as fine cheeses, continental deli foods, biltong, seasonal fruits, cakes, brownies, chutneys, sweets and Turkish delight will also be available.

An arts and crafts section will feature interesting homewares and gift ideas.

Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events, said: “We are excited to be hosting the first Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival in the heart of summer. We have a really strong line up of stalls and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.”

Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is free to enter and will be open on Friday 1st July 11am – 9pm, Saturday 2nd July 9am – 9pm and Sunday 3rd July 10am – 6pm.

For further information about Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/ramsgate-freewheelin-feastival/