West End musicals coming to Newington

Showcase Productions will be bringing musicals to Newington in November and are inviting everyone to get involved.

West End favourites will be performed at the Newington Community Centre on November 11.

The theatre show will feature songs from more than 20 shows and residents are being invited to pop down for rehearsals and see how they can participate.

Rehearsals are every Friday starting July 1 from 7.30pm. Just pop along for a cuppa and see what’s going on.

Showcase Productions says it aims to keep theatre alive even with the closures on Margate’s Theatre Royal and Winter Gardens.

All abilities are welcome to take part, aged 16 and over.

Ticket information due for release soon