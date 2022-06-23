Margate’s Buoy and Oyster restaurant scoops top Muddy Stiletto award

Margate’s Buoy and Oyster restaurant has scooped yet another top award.

The seafront venue has been named top Kent restaurant in the Muddy Stiletto Awards.

Nation-wide the awards received 75,000 business nominations and 765,000 votes cast across 28 counties.

Buoy and Oyster clinched the restaurant title thanks to the Muddy Stiletto readers’ votes. The award comes on the heels of a Highly Commended accolade from Taste of Kent last month.

Owners Nadine and Simon Morriss opened the restaurant in 2015 and carried out a major refurbishment in 2019 to create the all-day dining seafood bar and theatre kitchen.

In early 2021, amid the covid restrictions, the couple launched a street-food style fish and chip takeaway from the Marine Drive entrance of the building.

Beach Buoys, launched when hospitality had to adapt to covid restrictions, is just one of the innovations headed up by the couple. They also run Margate Suites – four fully equipped holiday lets with interiors by local designers- and County Chef which creates home recipe boxes with exact ingredients delivered to the door and online tutorials for every recipe.

Delighted Nadine said: “”We are now in our seventh year and it’s so important to us to continue to put the customer first in all that we do and so winning this award means so much as it is 100% customer vote based.

“The top 5 were incredibly high calibre restaurants and we feel beyond honoured to have even reached the finals. To win was just such a great surprise and a brilliant boost to the entire team before the busy season ahead.

“We continue to navigate an ever changing hospitality landscape and so awards like this really do give us the confidence to continue to work hard and do what we do in Margate. To represent Thanet on a county level is such a huge achievement and we are so proud of the team for all we have achieved together over the last few years.

“Our restaurant ethos has always been to serve great quality food and drink in a relaxed and friendly seaside setting and it’s amazing to know that diners support what we are doing and enjoy the restaurant that we have created.

“Thanks to everyone that voted for us and we look forward to seeing them all over the next few months in Margate.”

The restaurant, overseen by head chef Craig Edgell, is also one of the only ones on the isle to hold 2AA rosettes.

Buoy and Oyster, at 44 High Street, is open for all day dining Noon-9pm, seven days a week

Find the Buoy and Oyster online at www.buoyandoyster.co.uk