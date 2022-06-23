Housing organisation issues reprieve for ‘Addington Street’ tree felling

A large Sycamore tree in Addington Street/Nelson Crescent that was due to be felled this week has had a reprieve.
Sanctuary Housing had applied to bring the tree down due to it: “overshadowing small gardens and causing structural damage to the boundary wall due to the close proximity.”
But following concerns raised by ward councillor Becky Wing and residents in the street the housing organisation says it will halt the felling until more discussion has taken place.
Cllr Becky Wing managed to halt workmen from bringing the tree down earlier this week and said there had been no notification to residents or councillors about the plans.
She also said the tree, which is the only mature tree in the street, is an important site for birds and cutting it down during nesting season would likely be illegal.
She added: “There appears to have been no ‘notices’ posted on lampposts to inform residents. This was confirmed by a number of residents I spoke to, living close by, who have also seen no notices and are shocked at the decision to fell.”
A Thanet council spokesperson said damage to the wall has outweighed the significance of retaining the tree.
The spokesperson added: “The tree in question is in the Ramsgate Conservation Area, and is impacting on a Grade II listed wall. Having sought professional advice which advised against placing a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) on the tree, no TPO was made. This means the tree is not protected and works to fell it can go ahead, subject to legislation on the protection of wild birds as is set out in The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
“We do understand the value of mature trees in the district, including where trees are in conservation areas and are integral to the street scene. In this instance however, the adjacent Grade II listed wall is of significant importance to the conservation area.
“We do not issue notification letters for works to trees within a Conservation Area. Although there is no legislative requirement to do so, we do publish information on our website and put up a site notice.”
However, last night (June 22) Sanctuary confirmed it would not go forward with the work until further discussions had been held.
A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: “In early April, our tree surgeon put forward formal notice to Thanet District Council to remove the tree due to the structural damage it is causing a nearby boundary wall. This wall is starting to present a real risk to public safety.
“While no issues were raised within the required 6-week period after the notice was put in, following local concerns expressed this week, we have decided to pause the work to allow for further discussions.”
It’s a self seeded weed tree.
It’s not a tree for residential areas.
It’s a dirty tree its sap covers everything in a horrible sticky goo.
You can use your garden
It supports very little wild life.
I am all for saving trees but you cant save save ever tree that has self seeded. I would hate to have a self seeded sycamore growing over the fence from me.
It would mean in years to come I would have a 60ft weed tree blocking all the sun light out of my garden. Sap covering everything, and garden unusable.
I dont people who seem to want to save sycamore in a town environment. I love trees but with the right tree in the right environment.
I completely agree.
Addington St has only 1 tree because it’s a narrow street lined with houses having no front gardens. There’s no space for trees.
Ramsgate still has lots of trees.
Ellington Park, Government Acre, King George VI Park, East Cliff, Montifiore Woods, Ramsgate Road, Boundary Road Park, Community Memirial Orchard ….
Let’s keep our trees. Let’s plant loads more. But when a randomly seeded invasive species is causing dangerous structural damage to a listed structure, then get it out.
Sap, no it’s aphid crap(digested sap), nothing to do with this being a sycamore. Even the trees you “love” will leave anything parked near/underneath covered in “honeydew”.
Ok I apologise for being wrong !
But sycamore trees are the worst for it covering everything around in horrible sticky mess. Had one the garden of my old house and we cut it down. Why ?. Because it was blocking all the sun light, the sticky stuff meant we couldnt sit in the garden or use the garden. Couldnt put any washing out and it ruin the paint work on the car. Plus it had very little bird life in it. As is to open for nesting birds etc
A sycamore in the right place is fine but its not a town tree.
Well done Cllr Becky Wing!
I wonder if she will pop along and help rebuild any structural damage this tree will cause?!.
I’m surprised “Rent a protest” mob haven’t taken the opportunity to get some publicity with this.
Must be too busy with all the other stuff theyve jumped on OR maybe they’re working!! (Doubt that).
Save all trees 🌳….
Difficult to believe that the wall is that important, the loss of a huge chunk of the former gas works wall for the aldi/lidl in boundary road shows how flexible listed status can be. That said the tree has no real context for its surroundings and as a stated above is little more than a self seeded weed. Sycamores can grow a considerable size , so at some point something has to give. A pity Orbit homes were not as considerate of the trees on their development in cliftonville and that TDC were able to turn such a convenient blind eye.