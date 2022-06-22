Car crashes into house in Ramsgate

June 22, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 2

The road was closed off Photo Roy Foord

Police were called to Boundary Road in Ramsgate after a car ploughed into a house.

Officers were called in the early hours of today (June 22) and cordoned off the road while the incident was dealt with. Officers say there were no reported injuries.

Photo Roy Foord

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers attended Boundary Road after a car collided with a residential property at around 12.15am on Wednesday 22 June.

“No injuries were reported and the officers arranged for the vehicle to be recovered.”