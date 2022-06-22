Twenty jobs created as Westwood Starbucks opens for business

A new Starbucks has opened today (June 22) in Westwood, creating 20 jobs.

The store, operated by Cobra Coffee, has two EV charging points, bicycle parking and will offer Too Good To Go – an app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food surplus.

The store will also be offering 50 customers complimentary reusable cups every day for the first week of opening.

Elizabeth Bone, District Manager for Cobra Coffee, said: “We are incredibly pleased to be able to offer new jobs to people in the local area and look forward to welcoming the local community.”

Starbucks continues to offer a 10 percent discount off their total bill to all emergency services, NHS, social care sector, Armed Forces, and veterans through its partnership with Blue Light Card.

The store has a contemporary design, inside and outside seating and free wi-fi.

Customers can order via the Starbucks UK App, available for iPhone and Android and collect to takeaway.

There is also a Drive Thru lane. Delivery will also be fully available within the month via Uber Eats.

Starbucks says it is committed to 100% ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International. The cornerstone of its ethical sourcing approach to buying coffee is Coffee and Farmer Equity.

Customers can get a 25p discount if they bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

The new store is at New Cross Road, Westwood, and will be open from 6.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturdays and 8am to 6pm Sundays.