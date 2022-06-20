Two theatre shows heading to Margate Main Sands in July

Shows are heading to Margate Main Sands with Phoenix Community Events – made up of former Theatre Royal staff – arranging two performances in one day next month.

First up is Theatre Royal Margate favourites, Morgan and West, with a new family friendly show on the morning of Sunday July 24.

Sharpen your swords, lace up your boots, and stick a great big feather in your hat for Morgan and West’s retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers.

Can the marvellous Musketeers retrieve the Queen’s prize diamonds? Will the nefarious Cardinal Richelieu get away with his dastardly scheme? Can three actors play fifteen characters in just about an hour? Find out in Morgan & West present The Three Musketeers For Kids!

Show time: 11.30am, suitable for ages 6+

Tickets: Adults £10, Children £8 plus booking fees. Bring your own chair or hire one on the beach.

Next up is Shakespeare on the beach. Changeling Theatre Company, which has presented Shakespeare’s plays on Margate Main Sands every summer since 2013, will be back on the evening of Sunday July 24 with a production of Othello.

Othello is one of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies, exploring the devastating impact of jealousy and suspicion, race, and racism.

The play follows the story of Othello, a recently married man of rank who is enjoying a glittering military career and has a successful future ahead of him. But Othello has enemies. Enemies that will do anything to bring him down. One of them, Iago, devises a sinister plot to undermine Othello’s reputation, tricking him into a jealous rage that ends in tragedy.

Love, jealousy, deception, murder. Othello is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Think Shakespeare meets Scandi noir, Changeling’s production promises to fizz with passion, intrigue, and dark humour.

Show time: 7.30pm

Tickets (includes deckchair hire): Adults £19.50, Children £12, plus booking fees.

Tickets for both shows are on sale via www.margate-live.com/

To find out more about Phoenix Community Events CIC and how to support them go to the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/phoenixcommunityevents

Last year Thanet council announced that both the Theatre Royal and Margate Winter Gardens would be shut this year while the future of both venues is examined.

The Theatre Royal closed on 28 April and the Winter Gardens will be shut from August 14. Under the £22.2million Margate Town Deal, the Theatre Royal is due to be refurbished and a ‘feasibility’ study is to be carried out at the Winter Gardens.

It has not been revealed how long the venues will be shut for.