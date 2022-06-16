Crews attend small fire on barge at Ramsgate slipway

June 16, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 3

Crews at the scene Photo Mark Stanford

Two fire engines attended the slipway at Ramsgate harbour yesterday (June 15) to deal with an incident on a barge.

Fire crews were called to Harbour Parade to reports of a fire on the boat at 5.29pm. The crews extinguished a small fire involving a bag of wood.

Photo Mark Stanford

There were no reported injuries and the cause is not yet known. The fire service finished at the scene at 5.43pm.

3 Comments

  2. pity it wasnt that shipwreck of an ” arts ” barge , i would like to know whos paying for the mooring of that rusting hulk ?

    Reply

    • Oh the barge known as Vriendscrap !

      Was told its due to be on the slipway this summer, for hull shot blast, paint and other nautical work.
      Open for business mid 2023 so worth a visit.

      Yearly Mooring fees, paid by the artsbarge company. Probably around £5k+

      Reply

