JEMIMASARA studio and shop opening in Ramsgate High Street

An artist who moved to Ramsgate during the covid restrictions last year is to open a new studio and shop in the town.

JemimaSara is a multidisciplinary artist who is passionate about using freedom of expression, everyday life and mental health in her work,

Her new studio and shop -JEMIMASARA – will open at 72 High Street in the first week of July. Jemima will offer a range of limited edition prints, accessories, stationary, greetings and clothing while also working and having her artwork on display in the studio.

She said: “I am so excited to be opening my studio in Ramsgate, welcoming the community, friends, collectors and my dedicated consumer base to a space that will not only be a shop, but also a creative art studio.

“Since starting my practice in 2017, I have had a couple of studio/shops in London. After moving down to Ramsgate in lockdown last year, I thought it was time to try something new but it was difficult to find somewhere that allowed me to have the right mix of art studio and retail – this space is the perfect place to start.

“Ramsgate seems like the ideal place to be right now, not only because it is right around the corner from Margate, which has quickly risen as one of the most prominent art and creative locations in the UK and is home to Turner Contemporary, Carl Freedman Gallery and more.

“Ramsgate is quickly becoming a cultural hub, with a wealth of creative residents, a blossoming arts scene and rich history, with Vincent Van Gogh, Charles Darwin, Queen Victoria and Karl Marx all residing in Ramsgate over the years.

“I can’t wait to open my doors and be a part of Thanet’s ever growing community.”

There will be an opening launch party in July on a date to be arranged.

Jemima’s contemporary work, installations, commissions, products and collaborations have been exhibited in galleries, shops and public areas across the world. She also works on a private commission basis and has clients including Anthropologie, Terry De Havilland, Wolf and Badger and more.