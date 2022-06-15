Thanet Chief Inspector and PC chase down shoplifting suspect also wanted on suspicion of GBH

A suspect wanted for a serious assault has been arrested after Thanet’s district commander joined his response officers out on patrol.

As part of the National Response Policing Week of Action, Chief Inspector Matthew Smith accompanied officers from Thanet’s Local Policing Team 1 who were responding to calls received by Kent Police across the district yesterday (June 14).

The week celebrates the professionalism and courage of response officers who are often the first at the scene of complex and challenging incidents.

While on patrol around Westwood Cross, officers received a report from a member of the public that a pair of trainers had been stolen from one of the shops.

Together with PC James Absolon, Ch Insp Smith chased after the suspect on foot, providing location updates to colleagues via radio so they knew where to go to assist. Moments later the suspect was stopped and detained in the Quantock Gardens area. A pair of trainers with tags still on were also recovered.

A 27-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.

Enquiries confirmed he was also wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman which had taken place in March 2022 and he was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and causing grievous bodily harm.

Ch Insp Smith said: “It was a pleasure to go out with my officers to see how they deal with the many varied calls they receive, and it is amazing to see the hard work which goes into keeping Thanet safe.

“The professionalism they show and the dedication and energy they have to serve the people of the district is truly heartening.”